Young American fugitive nabbed by cops in Manchester
Qatar World Cup 2022 schedule: Thursday, November 24
Bajan wants others to get tested for diabetes since mum’s passing
Jamaica to launch Beaches, Trails, Parks, and Gardens Guidebook
Belgium spoil Canada’s World Cup return with 1-0 win
GraceKennedy poised to close three deals in upcoming year
France lose World Cup winner Lucas Hernandez to injury
WATCH: Protesting workers beaten at Chinese iPhone factory
Jeffrey Hall retires, Anya Schnoor appointed chair of Scotia
File photo
NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!
A young American fugitive who is wanted in the state of New York in the United States of America, was arrested during a pre-dawn operation by members of the Jamaica Fugitive Apprehension Team (JFAT) and C-TOC Special Operations in the Greenvale community of Manchester on Wednesday, November 23.
He is Matthew Pinnock, 18, who is wanted on a provisional warrant of arrest under the Extradition Act for various offenses, including attempt murder, conspiracy to commit murder, robbery, assault, criminal possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment, among other charges.
Reports are that the police team went to premises in Greenvale, where a house was searched and Pinnock was found hiding.
He was subsequently transported to Kingston, where he remains in custody.
He is set to appear in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Friday, November 25.
More From
A Jamaican, who sources say once played football for Rusea’s High School in Hanover, was arraigned on Monday in connection with last week’s armed robbery of Rockland Trust Bank in Vineyard Haven,
The return of direct flights from Italy is being hailed by local stakeholders as a major boost for air connectivity out of Europe and for the upcoming winter tourist season.
“The addition of th
The St Ann police have confirmed that the vice-principal of Ocho Rios Primary School and a parent have been charged following an alleged physical confrontation between both parties at the school on Mo
Mr Killa was announced as the winner of the Best Reggae and Dancehall category at Saturday evening’s African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA).
The Grenadian Soca superstar was voted as the category’
A new champion will be crowned in the urban area ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup football competition after St Andrew Technical High School (STATHS) defeated Kingston College (KC) 3-2 in their semi-final gam
Day 4 of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar comes your way today with two of the Concacaf teams – Costa Rica and Canada in action.
Canada return to soccer’s biggest stage for the first time sin