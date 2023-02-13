Alwayne Hill, the police constable who has been implicated in the alleged rape and robbery of a female motorist in St Elizabeth last month, was remanded in custody when he appeared in the Home Circuit Court on Friday.

The lawman, said to be in his early 20s, was charged last week following a ruling from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP).

Hill is charged with rape, grievous sexual assault, forcible abduction, corruptly soliciting, and simple larceny.

A bail application is expected to be made for the policeman when the matter is next mentioned in court on June 14 this year.

There are further documents outstanding on the case file, including relevant information from the Communication Forensic Cybercrimes Department (CFCD) of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF).

Consequently, the accused was remanded in custody.

It is alleged that about 10pm on Monday, January 30, Hill was on duty with three other police officers during a vehicle checkpoint operation in St Elizabeth.

During the operation, a woman was seen driving along the Crawford main road in a car with a demonstration licence plate.

She was signalled to stop by members of the police team which was manning the checkpoint.

The woman, whose name has been withheld by investigators, allegedly offered the cops money to not prosecute her for road traffic beaches, but more money was demanded.

According to the reports, the cops allegedly took the woman to an ATM in the parish, where she attempted to withdraw the required amount money, but was unsuccessful in doing so.

She was then allegedly instructed to drive to a supermarket, where she was taken to the back of the building and allegedly sexually assaulted by the accused.

Her debit card was also allegedly used to make several purchases.

The woman subsequently made a report to the police, and the matter was investigated.

The three other policemen who were initially held, were later released from custody, while Hill was charged.