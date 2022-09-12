The relatives of a 19-year-old dancer, who was stabbed, allegedly by another dancer, have issued a desperate plea for blood donations as she is expected to undergo major surgery soon.

The injured dancer, Jeneva ‘Spirit’ Sawyers, hails from Greenwich Farm in Kingston. She is a member of the dance group Royalty Divas.

Sawyers was reportedly stabbed a few minutes after an event at a popular restaurant, bar and lounge on Hagley Park Road in St Andrew ended on Monday morning.

The incident has been reported to the police.

“She has lost a lot of blood. I am making an appeal for people to give blood at the Blood Bank for Jeneva, because she has to do major surgery,” Claudine Grant, mother-in-law of the young dancer, told Loop News on Monday.

“Dem just run mi outta the room [at KPH]… They opened up her chest so air could get in her lungs…” Grant said.

“She vomited, and a blood clot came out the hole where she was stabbed and the doctors said it was a good thing it came out,” she added.

Grant alleges that the attack was unprovoked.

“She was in the car when the girl stabbed her in the back with a ratchet knife and punctured her lungs. Oh God,” the dancer’s mother-in-law claimed.

A police officer reportedly visited the hospital to take the report and spoke to alleged eyewitnesses of the attack.

Dancehall artiste RT Boss, who employs the Royalty Divas, appealed for peace to reign in dancehall.

“Right now, Jen is in critical condition and will need major surgery. We are asking for prayers at this time because she was stabbed under her arm, puncturing her lungs and one of her arteries. She’s critical right now, and for what, some petty matter. We need peace to reign in the dancehall, cut out the violence,” dancehall artiste RT Boss told Loop News.