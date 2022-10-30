Twenty-four-year-old Janiell Ritchie, otherwise called ‘Jan Jan’, of Daytona, Greater Portmore, St Catherine, has been missing since Friday, October 28.

She is of dark complexion, slim build, about 160 centimetres (five feet, three inches) tall, and has a small lump on the wrist of her right hand.

Reports are that Janiell was last seen at work at about 4pm, dressed in a black and white blouse, a brown skirt and black shoes.

She has not been heard from since then.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Janiell Ritchie is being asked to contact the Portmore police at 876-989-2422, police emergency at 119, or the nearest police station.