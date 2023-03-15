Dominican youth have been challenged to lead the way in creating a sustainable peaceful future for themselves and the wider world.

These words came from Methodist Reverend, Morna Christmas-Frazer. Chairperson of the Dominica Christian Council when she addressed the Commonwealth Day Ecumenical Service on Monday.

Hinging her speech on the foundation of the golden rule, Christmas-Frazer urged Dominicans build a sustainable future in a just and fair manner.

https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/140323-Commonwealth001.mp3

Christmas-Frazer spoke to the maintenance of a healthy environment to ensure a sustainable future, not just in Dominica, but around the world.

https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/140323-Commonwealth002.mp3

The Methodist Reverend advised the youth and wider public to be more accepting of the variety of people across the Commonwealth as we all work together towards a common future.

https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/140323-Commonwealth003.mp3

Chairperson, Dominica Christian Council Morna Christmas-Frazer

The theme for this year’s Commonwealth Day is: Forging a Sustainable and Peaceful Common Future.