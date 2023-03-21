Joshown Goddard, a 20-year-old mechanic, is now dead after a tyre, which he was pumping air into, exploded and caused significant injuries to his neck.

The incident occurred today at the Johnson Vulcanizing Shop at Kara Kara, Linden, Region Ten (Upper Demeara-Berbice).

Labour Minister Joseph Hamilton confirmed to this publication that his Ministry is looking into the matter.

According to information received, the coworkers upon hearing the loud explosion, saw the young man lying on the ground, with his neck and face slashed.

The police were subsequently alerted, and his body was taken to the Linden Hospital Complex where he was pronounced dead.

Goddard was said to be working at the vulcanizing shop for a few years. It is speculated that he over-pumped the tire and it exploded. He was not wearing any safety gear at the time.