There is growing recognition of the importance of good money management skills among the youth. Yet conversations about finances are typically considered taboo in many households, and financial literacy is not taught in our schools.

SamuelFields Consulting Group (SFCG), a consortium of finance and business experts, will offer 23 free scholarships to young people to attend the virtual conference Financial Wellness – TLC (Talk, Learn, Commit) on March 2, 2023, from 9AM – 5PM AST (Register at: http://bit.ly/3XU6wtU).

The organization is on a mission to ensure that the youth are provided with the requisite skills and knowledge to navigate their financial future.

SFCG’s FREE Financial Literacy Scholarships for the Youth are designed to encourage young people to adopt positive habits to manage their personal finances.

University students and recent graduates are invited to apply by submitting a 100-word essay about What Does Financial Literacy Mean to Me. Entries should be sent to email: [email protected] by February 27, 2023.

The Financial Wellness – TLC (Talk, Learn, Commit) Conference will feature 20 local, regional and international presenters and will highlight small financial steps that lead to effective money management.

Among the featured speakers are:

Keynote Speaker – Oyenike Adetoye, UK based finance expert, motivational speaker and author of 13 finance books.

Influencers – Award winning performers and motivational speakers, Una Morgan of Morgan Heritage and Nadine Sutherland.

Wellness Advocate – Genesis Whitlock, Conservation Science and Political Ecology Student who will discuss Environmental Wellness from the Amazon in Peru.

The Conference agenda will feature the following topics:

Master Your Money Mindset with Regular Financial Wellness Check-ups.

Staying Financially Healthy in a Seasonal Job or Business.

Feeling the Financial Pinch? Set your MONEY Musts in Motion.

Plan to Thrive: A Financial Roadmap for Women.

Saving vs. Investing. Why the Difference Matters and How to Strike a Balance.

“Financial literacy is key to helping young people build assets and achieve their life goals. But it’s tough for parents to pass on financial skills if they don’t have them. But where does that leave the next generation? When our youth acknowledge that financial literacy is important, it demonstrates intelligence, dedication, and a sense of focus – traits that when paired with sound financial knowledge, can lead them to a more secure financial future,” said Megan Samuel Fields, CEO of SFCG. “We look forward to welcoming our young people to be a part of these important discussions about financial empowerment.”

For more information visit samuelfieldsconsulting.com

About SamuelFields Consulting Group (SFCG)

SFCG’s dedicated network of experts provides a wide range of professional services, including financial planning, accounting, auditing, financial coaching and education, management and marketing. We help our clients maintain financial security through sound investing, saving and lifestyle choices to achieve financial independence.

As a Community eLearning Partner, we believe in “financial democracy” and that there should be universal access to basic financial education. We are committed to “turning learning into action.”

