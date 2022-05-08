Zelenskyy says after Russia’s invasion ‘evil has returned’ to Ukraine in an emotional address on Victory Day.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says 300 civilians have been evacuated from the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol.

He also pledges to continue “extremely difficult, but essential” efforts to rescue fighters trapped in the steel mill.

The United Kingdom says it will provide Ukraine with an additional 1.3 billion pounds ($1.6bn) in military support.

Leaders of the G7 are set to hold virtual meetings with Zelenskyy later on Sunday.

1 min ago (10:49 GMT)

EU wrangles over details of Russia oil embargo

European diplomats continue to negotiate on the terms of the EU’s sixth round of sanctions against Russia, with several members seeking guarantees for their oil supplies.

The package suggested last week by the European Commission would have seen most EU members halting oil imports from Russia by the end of the year, to punish Moscow for invading Ukraine.

But several member states, most vocally Hungary, demanded exemptions from the ban and or support to help them escape their long-standing dependence on a single pipeline for Russian crude.

13 mins ago (10:37 GMT)

Putin will keep all options on table: Analyst

Mark Fitzpatrick of the International Institute for Strategic Studies believes Russia will keep all options on the table to achieve its military objectives in Ukraine, including nuclear weapons.

“[Vladimir] Putin really does not want to lose. But he’s not going to win for sure. Ukraine is just fighting back so fiercely, and with more and more support from the west,” he told Al Jazeera from Washington DC.

“I don’t think Putin is going to win – but what does it mean that he can’t lose? Does he have to redefine his objectives? And if he is doubling down now, and still loses, what happens then? Will he quadruple down and then use nuclear weapons? I’m quite worried about that.”

41 mins ago (10:10 GMT)

Croatia leader visits Ukraine

Croatia’s prime minister has visited Ukraine following reports that a Croatian citizen fighting in Mariupol was captured by Russian forces.

The Croatian government said in a statement that the visit by Andrej Plenkovic presented “an expression of solidarity and support” with the Ukrainian leadership and the people.

“Croatia knows what it is like to be under a military aggression and it continues to offer political, diplomatic, financial, humanitarian, technical and any other possible assistance to Ukraine,” the government noted.

1 hour ago (09:47 GMT)

Russia continues to bomb northeast region: Ukraine army

The Ukrainian military says Russia continued bombarding towns and villages in the country’s northeast as it tries to gain territory along the front line.

Pavlo Kovalchuk, spokesman of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has said Russia shelled Prudyanka, Slatine and Tsyrkuny near Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city.

Al Jazeera could not independently verify the reports.

2 hours ago (09:05 GMT)

Evil has returned to Ukraine: President Zelenskyy

Ukrainian leader Zelensky claims evil has returned to Ukraine during an address for Victory Day, a day commemorating the formal surrender of Germany to the Allies in World War Two.

“The evil has returned. Again!” Zelenskyy said. “In a different form, under different slogans, but for the same purpose.”

“No evil can escape responsibility, it cannot hide in a bunker,” he added.

Nazi leader Adolf Hitler spent the last days of his life in a bunker in Berlin where he committed suicide in the final days of the war.

2 hours ago (08:42 GMT)

President of Germany’s parliament arrives in Kyiv

Baerbel Bas has arrived in Kyiv on to commemorate victims of World War Two and to hold talks with Ukrainian officials.

Enrico Brissa, Bundestag’s chief of protocol, posted on Twitter pictures of Baerbel arriving on a train and her meeting with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

3 hours ago (08:10 GMT)

Ukrainian warship, two planes hit: Russia

The Russian defence ministry claims it had destroyed a Ukrainian corvette warship near Odesa by a missile strike overnight.

The ministry also said its air defences had shot down two Ukrainian SU-24 bombers and a helicopter over the Snake island in the Black Sea.

It said a total of four Ukrainian warplanes, four helicopters and an assault boat had been destroyed over the past 24 hours.

Al Jazeera could not independently verify the ministry’s claims.

3 hours ago (07:48 GMT)

US First Lady Jill Biden arrives in Kosice

United States First Lady Jill Biden has arrived at Slovakia’s Kosice airport after spending Saturday in the country’s capital Bratislava.

Biden is on the third leg of a four-day trip to Romania and Slovakia, which shares a border with Ukraine, that is designed to showcase U.S. support for refugees.

Biden was scheduled to spend Sunday meeting with those who have fled Ukraine and visiting a border village.

US first lady Jill Biden in Bratislava, Slovakia [Susan Walsh/Pool via Reuters]

4 hours ago (07:14 GMT)

Russia’s Gazprom continues gas exports to Europe via Ukraine

Gas producer Gazprom has said it was supplying natural gas to Europe via Ukraine in line with requests from European consumers.

Requests stood at 92.1 million cubic metres (mcm) for May 8 compared with 92.4 mcm on May 7.

4 hours ago (06:51 GMT)

All civilians evacuate Mariupol’s Azovstal

The last of the Ukrainian civilians trapped in a steel plant in the port city of Mariupol have now been evacuated, according to officials.

Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk has said that “all women, children and the elderly” have been brought out from underground bunkers in the vast steel mill, where they had hidden from Russian attacks with little food, water or medicine.

People evacuated from Mariupol stand by a bus near a temporary accommodation centre in the village of Bezimenne in the Donetsk, May 7 [Alexander Ermochenko/ Reuters]

4 hours ago (06:24 GMT)

Dozens feared dead in school attack: Governor

The governor of Luhansk region Serhiy Haidai has said dozens of people stuck under the rubble after the school bombing in Belogorovka were likely dead.

“Probably all 60 people who are still under the rubble of the building are dead,” he posted on his Telegram account.

Emergency services were able to rescue 30 people, seven of whom were injured, the governor added.

Al Jazeera could not verify the governor’s claims independently.

5 hours ago (05:33 GMT)

Bomb attack on Luhansk school, two reported dead

The bodies of two people have been pulled out of the rubble of a school building in the town of Belogorovka in the Luhansk region, according to Ukraine’s emergency services.

Authorities there said some 90 people had been sheltering in the school when the Russians dropped a bomb on Saturday.

Al Jazeera could not verify the reports independently.

6 hours ago (04:35 GMT)

What is the cost of the energy war between Russia and Europe?

Russian President Vladimir Putin is making good on his threat to turn off the natural gas supply to Europe.

Supplies to Bulgaria and Poland have been halted after the two countries refused to pay for gas in roubles. Other European countries may also be cut off within weeks if they reject Russia’s demand.

The European Union, however, has dismissed the move as “blackmail” and is under pressure to cut the cord on Russian energy. The bloc has proposed a complete ban on Russian oil imports by the end of this year.

What is the cost of this energy war?

7 hours ago (03:27 GMT)

Chechen leader says his soldiers control Ukraine’s Popasna

Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of Russia’s republic of Chechnya, says his soldiers have taken control of most of the eastern Ukrainian city of Popasna, in the Luhansk region.

Kadyrov, who has often described himself as Putin’s “foot soldier”, made his announcement on the Telegram messaging app.

There was no immediate response from Ukraine but Oleksiy Arestovych, an adviser to Zelenskyy, said late on Saturday that heavy fighting for the town continues.

“Russian propagandists have joyfully reported that they have already taken it, but this is not quite how it is. This is their 117th ‘capture of Popasna’ claim only this week,” he said in a video on social media.

8 hours ago (03:16 GMT)

G7 leaders to hold virtual talks with Zelenskyy

The leaders of the G7 countries – Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, and the United States – are due to hold a virtual meeting with Zelenskyy.

The meeting will take place on Sunday afternoon, or morning in US time, according to the White House.

The talks, which will focus on the latest developments in the Ukraine war as well as sanctions against Russia, come a day before Moscow marks its Victory holiday.

8 hours ago (03:06 GMT)

UK to provide 1.3 billion pounds of additional military aid to Ukraine

The UK says it will provide 1.3 billion pounds ($1.6bn) in military support and aid to Ukraine.

The new pledge almost doubles the UK’s previous spending commitments on Ukraine and the government said this is the highest rate of spending on a conflict since the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, although it did not give details.

“Putin’s brutal attack is not only causing untold devastation in Ukraine, it is also threatening peace and security across Europe,” UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a statement.

8 hours ago (02:47 GMT)

Kharkiv museum workers lament destruction of famed collection

A small provincial museum dedicated to the life and works of Ukrainian philosopher Hryhoriy Skovoroda has been destroyed in a Russian missile attack in the Kharkiv region, according to workers there.

“May 6 was a terrible night. At 10:50 pm, I got a call and was told that the museum was on fire … a bomb hit the museum,” said Natalia Mitsai, director of the museum. “The museum is essentially destroyed.”

But by some miracle that Skovoroda himself would appreciate, a gypsum statue of him survived the shelling and subsequent fire in one piece, just slightly tarnished.

8 hours ago (02:25 GMT)

Germany to help restore water supply, rebuild houses in Ukraine

Germany has announced an aid package of 63 million euros ($66m) to help rebuild conflict-torn areas in Ukraine.

“We have boosted the immediate aid programme for Ukraine from 122 million to 185 million euros,” said German Development Minister Svenja Schulze. “[T]o restore the drinking water supply and rebuild destroyed apartments, schools and kindergartens.”

She added, “Where the bombs have stopped falling, Germany will assist with billions for rebuilding.”

9 hours ago (01:21 GMT)

‘Hellish reality show’: Trapped Mariupol fighter pleads for help

The commander of a group of soldiers still trapped in Azovstal has called for help after the last civilians were evacuated from Azovstal.

“It feels like I’ve landed in a hellish reality show in which us soldiers fight for our lives and the whole world watches this interesting episode,” Serhiy Volinski, commander of the 36th marine infantry brigade said.

“Pain, suffering, hunger, misery, tears, fears, death. It’s all real,” he added, posting a picture of himself in which he is unshaven, bleary-eyed and seems to have an injured nose. He added that his troops could only hope for a miracle now.

11 hours ago (00:17 GMT)

Zelenskyy vows to rescue fighters trapped in Azovstal

Zelenskyy has pledged to continue the “extremely difficult but essential” efforts to evacuate all those remaining in Azovstal.

“I want to thank the teams of the International Committee of the Red Cross and the United Nations for helping us carry out the first phase,” Zelenskyy said in his nighttime video address.

“We managed to save more than 300 people, women and children … we took all civilians out of the Azovstal plant and are now preparing for the second stage of the evacuation mission to evacuate those who are wounded and medics.

An aerial view shows shelling in the Azovstal steel plant complex in this screen grab taken from a handout video released on May 5, 2022 [Azov Regiment/Handout via Reuters]

Hello and welcome to Al Jazeera’s continuing coverage of the war in Ukraine.

