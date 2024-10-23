News Americas, Los Angeles, CA, Weds. October 23, 2024: The Los Angeles Dodgers announced today that Mexican immigrant, Fernando Valenzuela, the beloved pitching legend who captivated fans during the 1980s with “Fernandomania,” has passed away at the age of 63.

Fans leave candles outside Dodger Stadium for former Dodger pitcher Fernando Valenzuela who passed away from an illness Wednesday night. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Valenzuela’s death marks the end of an era for both the Dodgers and Major League Baseball. The legendary left-hander, known for his iconic screwball and skyward gaze during his windup, leaves behind a rich legacy. His contributions to the sport earned him accolades on the field, and he remained a prominent figure as a Spanish-language broadcaster for the Dodgers until he stepped away to focus on his health earlier this month.

Former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Fernando Valenzuela looks on from the dugout before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Dodger Stadium on August 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Here are 10 fast facts about the baseball icon’s life and career:

Humble Beginnings: Born on November 1, 1960, in Etchohuaquila, Sonora, Mexico, Valenzuela was the youngest of 12 children. His family worked as poor farmers, and he rose from humble beginnings to become a baseball hero. Mexican League Start: Valenzuela began his professional career in 1977 with the Mayos de Navojoa in Mexico. His talent was spotted by legendary Dodgers scout Mike Brito, leading to his contract with Los Angeles in 1979. MLB Debut and “Fernandomania”: Valenzuela made his debut for the Dodgers in 1980, but it was the 1981 season that cemented his place in baseball history. Starting the season with an 8-0 record, he became a national sensation in a period dubbed “Fernandomania.” Record-Breaking 1981 Season: In 1981, Valenzuela became the first player in MLB history to win both the Rookie of the Year and Cy Young Award in the same season. He also helped lead the Dodgers to their first World Series victory since 1965. Cultural Icon: Valenzuela’s influence transcended baseball. He became a hero for Latino fans in the U.S. and a national icon in Mexico, inspiring a generation of Latino players. Signature Pitch – The Screwball: Known for his deadly screwball pitch, Valenzuela baffled batters and became one of the most feared pitchers in the league during his prime. Historical No-Hitter: On June 29, 1990, Valenzuela etched his name further into baseball history by throwing his first and only no-hitter against the St. Louis Cardinals, a moment fans still celebrate. Post-Dodgers Career: Valenzuela played for several other MLB teams after leaving the Dodgers in 1991. Despite his declining years on the mound, he remained a fan favorite, especially during his time with the San Diego Padres. Broadcasting Legacy: After retiring from baseball in 1997, Valenzuela returned to the Dodgers as a Spanish-language broadcaster. He remained in the booth for over two decades, calling games until stepping down due to health issues earlier this month. Honored by the Dodgers: In 2023, the Dodgers finally retired Valenzuela’s number 34, breaking with their tradition of only retiring numbers for Hall of Famers. Valenzuela expressed immense pride and gratitude for the honor.

Fernando Valenzuela’s contributions to baseball, his cultural significance, and his enduring impact on the Los Angeles Dodgers will forever be remembered. Dodgers President Stan Kasten summed up the loss in a statement, saying, “Fernando is one of the most influential Dodgers ever and belongs on the Mount Rushmore of franchise heroes. He has left us all too soon.”

Valenzuela’s passing comes as the Dodgers prepare for their World Series appearance against the New York Yankees. Major League Baseball has confirmed plans to honor his legacy during the series. His memory will continue to live on through the fans, players, and communities he touched throughout his extraordinary career.