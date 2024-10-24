News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Thurs. Oct. 24, 2024: Spragga Benz, the iconic 90s Jamaican dancehall star with a net worth of estimated $5.2 million, is making waves once again – this time on the big screen.

Spragga Benz in his new movie which is out on Oct. 27, 2024.

The official trailer for his latest film, Unbelievable, has just dropped, showcasing the singer’s talents in a powerful new role. Directed by Cleon A. James, the movie is set to premiere at the Miramar Cultural Center in Florida on October 27th. It features an emotional storyline centered on love, loss, and resilience.

In Unbelievable, Spragga Benz, 55, plays Chris, a man celebrating his seventh wedding anniversary with his wife Faith, portrayed by Charmaine Fenton. The couple’s happiness is soon overshadowed by their ongoing struggle with infertility. After suffering a third miscarriage, Faith blames the tragedy on supplements Chris was taking, causing a rift in their relationship. The film captures Chris’s emotional journey as he confides in his friend, played by Supa Twitch, who encourages him to give Faith some space. Spragga’s character experiences moments of joy, grief, and doubt, adding depth to this gripping drama.

Produced by Top Notch Vision Films and Red Square Productions, Unbelievable also stars Merlisa Determined and Supa Twitch. The movie was filmed in Florida and marks another chapter in Spragga’s acting career, following his debut in Brooklyn Babylon and his role in the acclaimed Jamaican gangster film Shottas. Spragga has continued to develop his acting chops over the years, gaining recognition in films like Second Chance in 2022.

Beyond the screen, Spragga Benz has had a successful music career, releasing albums such as Jack It Up, Uncommonly Smooth, and Shotta Culture. He’s collaborated with artists like Foxy Brown, Kevin Lyttle, and Wyclef Jean, securing his place as one of the most influential figures in dancehall.

With Unbelievable, Spragga Benz brings his versatility and depth to a story that explores the complexities of marriage, love, and heartbreak, offering a compelling watch for fans and moviegoers alike.