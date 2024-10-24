News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Thurs. Oct. 24, 2024: Jamaican dancehall superstar Mavado is back on the concert stage, recently delivering a thrilling performance at the National Stadium in Guyana for the Cricket Carnival Super Concert. Fans can watch the full performance on YouTube.

Born David Constantine Brooks, Mavado, also known as the “Gully Gad,” has built a successful career in dancehall music, accumulating a net worth of $4 million. Raised in the Cassava Piece community in Kingston, Jamaica, Mavado found inspiration in the music of dancehall legend Bounty Killer, who became his mentor and helped him navigate the music industry.

Mavado broke onto the scene in 2005 with his first hit single, “Real McKoy.” Over the years, he solidified his place in the global music scene with chart-topping hits and collaborations with high-profile artists, including Nicki Minaj, DJ Khaled, and Akon. In 2011, he signed with DJ Khaled’s We the Best Music Group, further elevating his career. Mavado’s album Gangsta for Life: The Symphony of David Brooks, released in 2007, remains one of his most celebrated works.

Beyond music, Mavado’s career has not been without controversy. In 2007, he was involved in a highly publicized incident with Jamaican police, which resulted in his temporary detainment. The singer was later banned from several Caribbean countries due to the violent and anti-gay lyrics in some of his songs. Despite these challenges, Mavado’s music continued to thrive, and his influence in the dancehall genre remained strong.

In addition to his music career, Mavado has ventured into acting, starring in Drake’s 2010 music video for “Find Your Love” and forming his own label, Mansion Records, in 2011. Over the years, he has released a string of popular singles, including “Progress,” which was featured on DJ Khaled’s Grammy-nominated Major Key album in 2016.

Mavado’s personal life has also faced challenges. In 2021, his teenage son, Dantay Brooks, was convicted of murder in Jamaica, a case that the singer decried as an example of corruption in the Jamaican legal system. Despite the difficulties, Mavado continues to produce new music and live performances. He recently dropped the ‘Raw Dancehall Mix 2024 – Strictly Mavado / Gully Gad Mixtape,’ available for streaming on SoundCloud.

Now residing in the U.S., Mavado remains a major figure in dancehall music, continuing to captivate audiences with his unique sound and performances.