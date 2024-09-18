News Americas, New York, NY, September 17, 2024: Haitian-born Markenzy Lapointe, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida, is overseeing the case against Ryan Routh, who faces gun-related charges after a Secret Service agent spotted a firearm near Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach. At the time, former President Donald Trump was in the vicinity. Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark Dispoto is leading the prosecution, according to court records.

10 Things to Know About Markenzy Lapointe, the Haitian-Born U.S. Attorney.

Here are 10 things you should know about Lapointe.

1: First Haitian-Born U.S. Attorney

Lapointe made history as the first Haitian-born American and first Black attorney confirmed to serve as the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida. He took on this prestigious role in January 2023, after being nominated by President Joe Biden.

2: Leading the Prosecution in a High-Profile Case amid Racist Comments

Lapointe’s office is prosecuting Ryan Routh, the suspect in an alleged assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump. The case involves gun-related charges after a Secret Service agent spotted a firearm near Trump’s golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida. This high-profile case unfolds amid a backdrop of increased tensions, as Trump has recently spread misinformation about Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, leading to bomb threats and school evacuations in the area.

And as Donald Trump Jr. suggested that Haitian immigrants were less intelligent than people from other countries, and claimed that there was demographic evidence to back this up. He provided none.

“You look at Haiti, you look at the demographic makeup, you look at the average I.Q. — if you import the third world into your country, you’re going to become the third world,” Mr. Trump said in an interview with Charlie Kirk on Real America’s Voice, a conservative broadcasting network. “That’s just basic. It’s not racist. It’s just fact.”

3: Background in Military Service

Lapointe is a U.S. Marine Gulf War veteran. His service in the Marine Corps helped shape his disciplined and focused approach, which he now applies to his legal career.

4: Career Beginnings in Florida

He started his legal career as a law clerk for the Florida Supreme Court. Later, he became an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Southern District of Florida, handling cases related to narcotics, firearms, and fraud.

5: Successful Legal Career in Miami

Before becoming U.S. Attorney, Lapointe was a partner at two prominent Miami law firms, where he worked on high-exposure commercial cases, product liability, and professional malpractice. He also co-chaired a committee promoting diversity in the legal profession.

6: Recognized for Pro Bono Work

Lapointe has maintained a significant pro bono practice throughout his career. He has received awards for his efforts in child advocacy and family law, including reuniting families affected by the 2010 Haiti earthquake.

7: Inspiration From Humble Beginnings

Lapointe emigrated from Haiti as a teenager and grew up in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood. He shared a two-bedroom apartment with his mother, a street vendor, and four siblings. His journey from those humble beginnings to U.S. Attorney is a testament to his perseverance.

8: Pioneering Role Model

As the first Black and Haitian-American U.S. Attorney in his district, Lapointe is keenly aware of the significance of his position. He understands the responsibility to represent and inspire communities that have historically been underrepresented in the justice system.

9: Focus on Fairness in the Jovenel Moise Case

Lapointe’s office is also handling cases related to the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise. Despite his personal connection to Haiti, he emphasizes the importance of impartiality in prosecuting the case.

10: Commitment to Service

Lapointe credits his mother as his hero and remains dedicated to serving both his country and his community. His legal expertise and deep sense of gratitude for the opportunities he’s had fuel his commitment to justice.