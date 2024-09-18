News Americas, New York, NY, September 17, 2024: Caribbean American U.S. Attorney Andre Damian Williams Jr. is leading the high-profile case against rapper, producer and entrepreneur Sean Combs, also known as “Puff Daddy,” “P. Diddy,” “PD,” and “Love.” Combs, 54, was arrested on September 16th and faces charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation for prostitution in a three-count indictment unsealed Tuesday.

Caribbean American Damian Williams, US attorney for the Southern District of New York, seen here exiting federal court in New York, US, in July, is leading the case against P. Diddy. Photographer: Yuki Iwamura/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Williams, the son of Jamaican immigrants, was born in New York City and raised in Atlanta. He attended Harvard University and Yale Law School, where he earned his law degree in 2007. After clerking for prominent judges, including U.S. Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens, Williams worked at prestigious law firms before joining the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, where he now leads.

Family members of Sean “Diddy” Combs exit court in New York, US, on Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2024. (Photographer: Yuki Iwamura/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The charges against Combs allege that since 2008, he has led a criminal enterprise engaged in sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, and other crimes. The indictment details Combs’ exploitation of women through violence, intimidation, and abuse of power within his business empire. Williams made a public appeal for victims to come forward, stating, “This investigation is far from over.”

US producer-musician Sean “Diddy” Combs at the Leagues Cup Group J football match between Inter Miami CF and Atlanta United FC at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on July 25, 2023. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

According to the Indictment, from at least 2008 through the present, Combs led a criminal enterprise that existed to facilitate his abuse and exploitation of women, to protect his reputation, and to conceal his conduct. As part of that criminal enterprise, According to the Indictment, from at least 2008 through the present, Cobms led a criminal enterprise that existed to facilitate his abuse and exploitation of women, to protect his reputation, and to conceal his conduct. As part of that criminal enterprise, COMBS, along with other members and associates of the enterprise, committed crimes including sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and obstruction of justice.

Among other things,Combs’ sexual abuse of women included causing them to engage in frequent, days-long sexual activity with male commercial sex workers, some of whom were transported over state lines. These events, which Combs referred to as “Freak Offs,” were elaborate sex performances that Combs arranged, directed, and often electronically recorded. To ensure participation in Freak Offs, Combs used violence and intimidation, and leveraged his power over victims- power he obtained through obtaining and distributing narcotics to them, exploiting his financial support to them and threatening to cut off the same, and controlling their careers. Combs also threatened his victims, including by threatening to expose the embarrassing and sensitive recordings he made of Freak Offs if the women did not comply with his demands.

Combs ’ efforts to control women included repeated physical abuse. Combs assaulted women by, among other things, striking, punching, dragging, throwing objects at, and kicking them. Combs similarly assaulted witnesses to his abuse. These assaults often resulted in injuries to the victims, which took days or weeks to heal.

To commit these crimes, COMBS relied on his power as the leader of a multi-faceted business empire. Employees of Combs’ businesses – including high ranking supervisors, security staff, personal assistants, and household staff – acted as Combs ’ intermediaries to, among other things, arrange travel and hotel rooms; stock the hotel rooms for Combs’ commercial sex activity; contact or locate women and other individuals whom he targeted for abuse; and conceal and cover up the abuse. This criminal concealment included efforts to prevent law enforcement from learning about his abuse., along with other members and associates of the enterprise, committed crimes including sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and obstruction of justice.

If convicted, Combs faces a maximum sentence of life in prison. He pleaded not guilty Tuesday and was denied bail. Prosecutors argued that Combs had attempted to contact witnesses and victims, making him a flight risk.

For those who believe they are victims of Combs’ alleged crimes, authorities urge them to contact Homeland Security Investigations at [email protected] or via their mobile tip-line at 1-877-4-HSITIP, and reference this case.