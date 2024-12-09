News Americas, New York, NY, December 9, 2024: Guyana and Suriname will soon be linked by a bridge.

The two South American, CARICOM nations have taken a major step toward strengthening regional connectivity by selecting China Road and Bridge Corporation, (CRBC) to construct a 1.1-kilometer bridge across the Corentyne River. This bridge will link the two neighboring countries, further enhancing trade and cooperation.

Guyana’s Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill, confirmed the selection on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, stating, “China Road and Bridge has been the preferred evaluated bidder agreed on by both countries.” He added that construction would commence once financing for the US$236 million project is finalized.

The planned bridge will span from Moleson Creek in Guyana to Long Island and then connect to South Drain in Suriname. Both nations, which maintain close ties with China, have approached the East Asian country to fund the project, underscoring its significance for bilateral and regional development.

CRBC was chosen over The Netherlands-based Ballast Nedam for the project. Suriname’s Technical Assistant for Capital Infrastructure Projects highlighted that the bridge is designed for durability, with a projected lifespan of 100 years and minimal maintenance requirements. It will also feature accommodations for vessels of up to 47,000 deadweight tonnes, with a horizontal clearance of 100 meters and a vertical clearance of 43 meters.

While Guyana and Suriname are eager to proceed, sources indicate that Suriname must carefully manage borrowing to meet global economic recovery benchmarks. Nonetheless, the bridge represents a landmark initiative to bolster economic growth and connectivity between the two countries.

This project reflects the strong partnership between Guyana and Suriname and their shared commitment to infrastructure development that benefits the region as a whole.