News Americas, New York, NY, March 28, 2025: U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has issued a pointed critique of China’s growing footprint in Latin America and the Caribbean, highlighting concerns over poor infrastructure quality, debt burdens, and data security risks, while calling on U.S. companies to offer better alternatives.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Suriname’s President Chan Santokh attend a meeting, in Paramaribo, Suriname, on March 27, 2025. (Photo by NATHAN HOWARD/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Speaking during a joint press availability with Suriname’s President Chandrikapersad Santokhi in Paramaribo, Rubio made it clear that the U.S. is not seeking “spheres of influence,” but rather, is responding to the lack of viable and trustworthy alternatives in the region.

“We don’t talk about spheres of influence. The United States is an Indo-Pacific nation… My problem with China is twofold,” Rubio said as he wrapped up a visit to the Caribbean Community nations of Jamaica, Guyana and Suriname. “In many cases, we don’t have American companies that have shown interest. But where China does show up, the quality of work is terrible.”

Rubio recounted a recent experience in Guyana where a Chinese-built road was so poorly constructed it nearly caused injuries. “We almost all had concussions,” he said. “It was a bad road. If you did that job in America, someone would sue you.”

He further criticized Chinese companies for importing their own labor and offering infrastructure projects that often go over budget and leave host nations burdened with unsustainable debt. “They bring their own workers; they don’t hire you… or they want you to borrow a bunch of money and hold it over your head.”

Rubio also raised concerns over national security, particularly in sectors like telecommunications. “If you’re going to have a telecommunications system that is controlled by Chinese companies, you’re going to have trouble having American investors come in,” he warned. “They don’t want all their stuff stolen or yanked out through a backdoor the Chinese installed.”

Rubio emphasized the U.S. goal is to provide “real alternatives” that include high-quality work, respect for local labor, and long-term partnerships based on transparency and mutual benefit.

President Santokhi echoed the importance of diversified partnerships, stating that while Suriname works with over 170 countries, including China, the U.S. private sector is “very welcome.” He encouraged greater U.S. investment in Suriname’s energy and infrastructure sectors, emphasizing proximity and strategic value: “They don’t have to look for opportunities in the Far East or in Africa. Here we are.”

Rubio’s visit to Suriname is part of his first official tour of the Caribbean as Secretary of State, underscoring the Trump administration’s renewed emphasis on strengthening ties with democratic allies in the hemisphere.

His comments come on the heels of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi stating on March 7th that “what people in the Caribbean and Latin America want is to build their own home, not become someone else’s backyard; what they aspire to is independence and self-decision, not the Monroe Doctrine.”

And as the Chinese Embassy in Guyana posted on their Facebook page during Rubio’s visit there on March 27th: “China has always “Put China-Guyana Friendship First”. We honor our commitment with concrete actions. As a matter of fact, China has participated fully at the biggest economic and social transformation in the history of Guyana. Facts and figures speak louder than anything else.”

The Embassy stated that 6 regional hospitals in Guyana will be completed this year; the construction of the Joe Viera Park has started; the new Demerara River Bridge is taking shape and over the past 12 years, Guyana-China trade volume has increased from USD 180 million in 2013 to USD 1.4 billion in 2024.