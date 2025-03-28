News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, March 28, 2025: The highly anticipated Kingston Slam is set to electrify Jamaica from April 4-6, 2025, as Grand Slam Track unveils its full line-up of 96 Racers and Challengers for the inaugural event at the Jamaica National Stadium.

The inaugural Slam event will be hosted at the National Stadium at Independence Park in April.

Headlining the Challenger division are global track and field stars, including Grace Stark, Dalilah Muhammad, Ackeem Blake, Favour Ofili, and Dominic Lobalu. However, the competition will miss two key Racers, Devon Allen and Luis Grijalva, who are sidelined due to injuries. In response, Grand Slam Track has added an extra Challenger to each of their event groups to maintain the high-caliber competition.

With 22 nations represented, the Kingston Slam underscores Grand Slam Track’s vision of creating a truly global league, bringing together the world’s top athletes for an electrifying showcase of speed and endurance.

A New Era For Track And Field

“We’re thrilled to finalize the lineup for our first-ever Grand Slam Track event,” said US Olympian, Michael Johnson, the league’s Founder and Commissioner. “With 96 world-class competitors, the Kingston Slam will be a spectacular celebration of speed and athleticism. We invite fans from around the world to join us in Jamaica for what promises to be an unforgettable festival of track and field at the National Stadium.”

The league also confirmed that the Challengers for upcoming Slams in Miami, Philadelphia, and Los Angeles will be announced soon.

Jamaica Set To Witness Elite Competition

The Kingston Slam will feature an impressive lineup of sprinters, hurdlers, and distance runners, including:

Men’s Short Sprints:

Kenny Bednarek, Fred Kerley, Oblique Seville, Zharnel Hughes, Courtney Lindsey, Ackeem Blake, Terrence Jones, Joseph Fahnbulleh.

Women’s Short Sprints:

Brittany Brown, Daryll Neita, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, Alana Reid, Jacious Sears, Tamara Clark, Favour Ofili, Kemba Nelson.

Men’s Long Sprints:

Quincy Hall, Muzala Samukonga, Matthew Hudson-Smith, Jereem Richards, Busang Collen Kebinatshipi, Vernon Norwood, Chris Bailey, Deandre Watkin.

Women’s Long Sprints:

Gabby Thomas, Nickisha Pryce, Alexis Holmes, Marileidy Paulino, Salwa Eid Naser, Dina Asher-Smith, Talitha Diggs, Stacey Ann Williams.

Men’s Short Hurdles:

Freddie Crittenden, Sasha Zhoya, Daniel Roberts, Orlando Bennett, Hansle Parchment, Cordell Tinch, Cameron Murray, Dylan Beard.

Women’s Short Hurdles:

Ackera Nugent, Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, Masai Russell, Cyréna Samba-Mayela, Danielle Williams, Grace Stark, Denisha Cartwright, Alia Armstrong.

Men’s Long Hurdles:

Clément Ducos, Alison Dos Santos, Caleb Dean, Roshawn Clarke, Malik James-King, CJ Allen, Chris Robinson, Trevor Bassitt.

Women’s Long Hurdles:

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Shamier Little, Rushell Clayton, Jasmine Jones, Shiann Salmon, Cathelijn Peeters, Andrenette Knight, Dalilah Muhammad.

Men’s Short Distance:

Cole Hocker, Josh Kerr, Yared Nuguse, Marco Arop, Emmanuel Wanyonyi, Bryce Hoppel, Neil Gourley, Mohamed Attaoui.

Women’s Short Distance:

Jess Hull, Nikki Hiltz, Diribe Welteji, Mary Moraa, Nelly Chepchirchir, Heather MacLean, Natoya Goule-Toppin, Susan Ejore.

Men’s Long Distance:

Grant Fisher, Ronald Kwemoi, Hagos Gebrhiwet, Cooper Teare, Thierry Ndikumwenayo, Dominic Lobalu, Dylan Jacobs, Telahun Haile Bekele.

Women’s Long Distance:

Nozomi Tanaka, Tsige Gebreselama, Agnes Ngetich, Elise Cranny, Hellen Ekalale, Whittni Morgan, Melissa Courtney-Bryant, Ejgayehu Taye.

A Must-See Event

With an electrifying lineup of world-class athletes, the Kingston Slam is set to be a historic moment for both Grand Slam Track and Jamaica’s rich track and field legacy. Fans can expect high-energy races, thrilling performances, and a celebration of the sport at its finest.