News Americas, New York, NY, March 28, 2025: Guyanese-born singer and U.S. Army veteran Jay Ammo, real name Jay Amarilli, has exited NBC’s The Voice, but not without leaving a powerful mark on both the judges and viewers alike.

The 29-year-old singer, who resides in Clarksville, Tennessee, stunned the judges during his March 4 audition with a soulful rendition of Ed Sheeran’s “The A Team,” earning a rare four-chair turn from the celebrity panel. His voice, story, and sincerity immediately connected with fans across the Caribbean and the U.S.

Born and raised in Guyana, Ammo recalled the struggles of pursuing music in his home country. “It wasn’t easy to pursue music as a career in Guyana,” he shared. “Back then, when I was doing it, you wouldn’t get sought after being the kind of artist that I am.”

While his parents supported his early love for guitar, they didn’t see music as a viable career path. But a nudge from a Sunday school teacher, who encouraged him to sing on stage, sparked a passion that has guided him ever since.

Later, his journey took a turn toward military service. A deployment to Afghanistan and time in the U.S. Army gave Ammo the mental strength and stability he needed. “The military gave me the confidence to go after my dreams,” he said. Eventually, he landed in Clarksville—close to the music mecca of Nashville—where his music career began to truly take off.

Ammo’s Voice journey ended during the battle round, where he performed Bob Marley’s classic “Is This Love” alongside fellow Team Legend member Renzo. Though Coach John Legend praised both artists, he ultimately chose Renzo to advance, noting his consistency and growth on the show.

Still, Ammo’s experience on The Voice was a breakthrough. “I blacked out from the minute I walked through those doors,” he admitted of his audition. “When I turned around and saw the chairs, I just told myself, ‘Don’t make a face.’”

Though his time on the show has come to an end, Ammo remains focused and optimistic. “I see myself going as far as my music will take me. The ultimate dream is seeing myself on stage where I don’t have to say a word—and everybody is just screaming my song back at me.”

He expressed gratitude to the people of Clarksville, the military, his fans in Guyana, and the community at Revel House, a local venue that helped support his musical path.

From the Caribbean coast to the national stage, Jay Ammo’s journey is likely far from over. See the battle here.