News Americas, New York, NY, March 27, 2025: Guyanese-born social media activist Melissa “Melly-Mel” Atwell-Holder has been granted bond in the United States as she continues to resolve her immigration status.

Guyanese Melly Mel during the court hearing.

A U.S. immigration judge today approved a US$7,500 bond for Atwell-Holder, who was detained earlier this month and faced possible deportation. Judge Mwangi Francis noted that Atwell-Holder is married to a U.S. citizen and is actively pursuing an adjustment of status, a factor weighed in the decision to release her.

According to the Department of Homeland Security’s legal representative, Atwell-Holder’s status has been verified, and she is not considered a flight risk or a threat to the United States. The department did not oppose her release on bond.

Atwell-Holder, dressed in a brown jumpsuit and holding a book, appeared emotional during the hearing, reportedly shaking her head throughout the proceedings. Her attorney, Joyce Booth, confirmed that Atwell-Holder legally entered the U.S. in 2022, married an American citizen, and has been residing in New York for the past two years.

“She has no criminal history, is not a threat, and is not a flight risk,” Booth said, describing the case as “a regular case of overstaying.”

Judge Francis granted the bond with the understanding that Atwell-Holder could continue her adjustment of status application. If her application is denied, the Department of Homeland Security may resume removal proceedings. Her case has now been transferred to immigration court in New York for any future proceedings.

Atwell-Holder, known online as “Melly-Mel,” has developed a strong social media following for her outspoken commentary. Her detention sparked significant public interest and support, particularly among the Guyanese diaspora. A GoFundMe campaign has raised nearly US$40,000 to assist with her legal and living expenses during the process.

Her case also drew political attention in Guyana. Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) alleged that political pressure was involved in her detention, asserting that Atwell-Holder had exposed government wrongdoing. Norton announced plans to launch an international campaign for her release.

However, Guyana’s Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, dismissed the claims, stating the government had no involvement in her arrest or detention. “This is a matter of U.S. law enforcement handling immigration violations, not anything related to Guyana’s government,” he said.

Nandlall encouraged protesters to direct any concerns toward U.S. authorities rather than the Guyanese government.

Atwell-Holder now awaits further legal proceedings while continuing the process to resolve her immigration status in the United States.