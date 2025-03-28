By Felicia J. Persaud

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Mar. 28, 2025: One of the biggest concerns bubbling up in immigrant communities right now is a simple but critical question: ‘If I have a Green Card, can I still travel outside the U.S. and get back in without trouble?’

The answer, as it turns out, is not so simple anymore. For many Legal Permanent Residents (LPRs) or Green Card holders, the long-held belief of: “I’ve got a Green Card, so I’m good,” is being turned on its head – especially under the lingering shadow of Trump-era immigration enforcement policies that are still very much in effect.

Just ask Fabian Schmidt, a German-born Green Card holder living in New Hampshire. Schmidt, who has reportedly held LPR status since 2008, was allegedly stripped naked and “violently interrogated” by U.S. officials at Boston’s Logan Airport after returning from Luxembourg, according to Boston’s WGBH.

Now he sits in ICE detention. Why? No one’s quite sure. His attorney, David Keller, says the case can’t even move forward until Schmidt receives a notice to appear from the Department of Homeland Security, (DHS). While Schmidt reportedly had a minor marijuana-related charge dating back to 2015 in California, those charges were apparently resolved. Still, that single infraction appears to have triggered a full-scale flag upon his reentry.

As Irwine Clare, Sr., OD, head of Caribbean Immigrant Services, told me recently, “Any such infractions are now flagging green card holders upon arrival at a U.S. port of entry.”

This is the reality in an America where immigration policy continues to be wielded as a blunt-force tool of enforcement – even for those with legal status. The Trump administration, which made immigration the centerpiece of its political platform, drastically altered border protocols. The focus: zero tolerance for Green Card holders with any past brushes with the law, even misdemeanors.

And it’s not just criminal records raising red flags. Time spent outside the U.S. is now under deeper scrutiny. Clare warns that Green Card holders must be mindful of the six-month rule. Staying abroad for more than 180 days can be deemed as abandonment of residency.

U.S. immigration law is crystal clear on this point: once you’ve been outside the U.S. for more than six months consecutively, you’re considered to be applying for admission upon return. That means border officers have full authority to grill you – not just about your trip, but your continued ties to the U.S.

The burden is now on the Green Card holder to prove their connection to America: tax records, U.S. bank accounts, property ownership, a steady job, even a driver’s license – these are now vital documents that could determine whether you’re let back in or detained.

There are more than 60 grounds of inadmissibility listed in the Immigration and Nationality Act, (INA), and Customs and Border Protection, (CBP) officers are actively applying them to returning LPRs.

“The Trump administration is enforcing immigration laws – something the previous administration failed to do,” DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin told Newsweek. “Those who violate these laws will be processed, detained, and removed as required.”

So, what can Green Card holders do to protect themselves? Here’s a quick checklist:

Stay clear of criminal charges – even minor ones can trigger removal proceedings.

Renew your green card on time – while status doesn’t expire, complications can arise if your card does.

Limit time outside the U.S. – prolonged or repeated trips abroad can be viewed as abandoning your status.

Keep strong U.S. ties – own property, maintain U.S. bank accounts, keep a job, pay taxes.

Always file taxes as a resident – filing as a “non-resident” can raise questions about your intent to reside.

The bottom line: holding a Green Card is no longer a guarantee of safety or stability, especially for Black and Brown immigrants. LPRs or Green Card holders, must stay vigilant, informed, and prepared – because traveling outside the U.S. might just be a risk not worth taking.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Felicia J. Persaud is the publisher of NewsAmericasNow.com, a daily news outlet focused on positive news about Black immigrant communities from the Caribbean and Latin America.