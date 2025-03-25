News Americas, New York, NY, March 25, 2025: Over US$38,000 has been raised to support the legal defense of Guyana-born social media activist Melissa ‘Melly Mel’ Atwell, who is set to appear before a U.S. immigration judge on March 28, 2025, for the first hearing in her case.

Guyana born US-based influencer Melly Mel is now in US ICE custody in Louisiana.

A check of her GoFundMe page titled “Help Melissa Atwell Defend Democracy” shows a total of US$38,550 raised toward her US$100,000 goal, with 518 donations received to date. The largest single contribution – US$2,200 in total – was made by a supporter identified as Dexter McLennon through two contributions.

Atwell is scheduled to appear virtually before Judge Richard C. Jacobs at 8:30 AM, according to official U.S. immigration court records. While her court appearance was previously reported for June 25, updated records confirm the hearing will take place this Friday.

The outspoken activist, known for her critical commentary on social media regarding governance and alleged corruption in Guyana, was reportedly detained by U.S. Homeland Security officials last week. She is currently being held in a federal immigration facility in Louisiana, allegedly in connection with immigration-related issues.

Guyana’s Minister of Legal Affairs and Attorney General, Anil Nandlall, addressed public speculation about the government’s involvement, firmly denying that Guyana played any role in Atwell’s arrest. Speaking during his weekly program “Issues in the News,” Nandlall acknowledged serving Atwell with a libel suit in the past but maintained that her current detention is under the jurisdiction of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Government of Guyana did not arrest Melissa Atwell, the Government of Guyana is not detaining Melissa Atwell,” Nandlall emphasized, noting that ICE typically handles enforcement and investigation of immigration violations.

Supporters of Atwell in the Guyanese diaspora have staged protests, claiming political persecution, and are calling for her release. Despite the controversy, Atwell’s legal team and backers appear determined to mount a strong defense as she faces upcoming legal proceedings.