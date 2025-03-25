News Americas, New York, NY, March 28, 2025: The island of Tobago is set to take center stage this Easter weekend, hosting what is being hailed as the biggest concert the island has ever seen, headlined by none other than reggae icon Buju Banton.

Buju Banton performing onstage during Buju Banton’s Long Walk To Freedom New York on July 14, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Returning to Trinidad and Tobago on April 20, Buju Banton will bring his unmatched energy and musical mastery to the Easter Sunday finale of the Rhythm and Soul Festival, an event that promises to uplift and unite through music. The concert will also feature reggae greats Gramps Morgan and Wayne Wonder, adding to what organizers describe as a “generational and spiritual celebration of music.”

The Tobago Festivals Commission has revamped the Easter weekend offerings to create a dynamic experience for both locals and visitors. “Buju Banton remains an undeniable force in music. His energy is unlike any other reggae entertainer, and we’re thrilled to be hosting him this Easter,” said a spokesperson for the Commission.

Kicking off the festivities on Thursday, April 17, internationally acclaimed Nigerian gospel singer Sinach will perform in Tobago for the first time. Known for hits like “Way Maker” and “I Know Who I Am,” Sinach will be joined by top Caribbean gospel acts including Positive, Blessed Messenger, and award-winning Guyanese artist Samuel Medas, in a spiritually uplifting event titled “Melodies from Heaven.”

On Saturday, April 19, the beloved Bucco Seafood Jazz Experience adds to the musical excitement with performances by international stars Jon Secada and Brian McKnight, alongside Trinidad’s vibrant new sensation Mical Teja.

Organizers say the Rhythm and Soul Festival is more than just music—it’s a movement to elevate Tobago’s tourism product and provide economic and creative opportunities for locals. “For our people here on the island, it’s more than just entertainment; it’s employment, it’s independence, it’s developing something from scratch that we can be proud to produce annually,” the spokesperson emphasized.

With ticket sales surging and anticipation high, organizers are encouraging travelers from Trinidad and across the region to secure their plans early. “This is a weekend of music, food, peace, and positive energy like no other,” they added.

Festival passes are available now at www.islandetickets.com, and updates can be found via @tobagofestivals on Instagram and Facebook.