News Americas, New York, NY, March 25, 2025: The United States has issued a Level 3 travel advisory for Trinidad and Tobago, urging Americans to reconsider travel to the twin-island republic due to escalating crime and a temporary nationwide State of Emergency.

The updated advisory, released via the U.S. Department of State, cites serious risks from violent crime, as well as increased threats of terrorism and kidnapping. The move comes as the Government of Trinidad and Tobago, (GOTT) extended its nationwide State of Emergency, (SOE) until April 2025, following a surge in criminal activity that authorities say poses a threat to public safety.

The SOE, which began on December 30, 2024, grants the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service enhanced powers, including the authority to arrest individuals suspected of illegal activity without immediate charges and conduct searches of public and private properties. Bail for those suspected of crimes has also been suspended. The nation’s Defense Force is operating under similar regulations, though, as of now, no curfews or restrictions on public gatherings have been enacted.

U.S. officials also warned that certain areas in the capital, Port of Spain, are off-limits to U.S. government employees due to safety concerns. These include Laventille, Beetham, Sea Lots, Cocorite, and parts of Queen’s Park Savannah. Additional areas such as downtown Port of Spain, Fort George, and all beaches are deemed high-risk after dark.

The advisory further highlights the frequency of violent crimes such as murder, robbery, sexual assault, and home invasions, with many incidents linked to ongoing gang and narcotics activity. U.S. nationals, including a legal permanent resident, have been among recent victims of kidnapping.

Additionally, the advisory warns of the potential for terrorist activity targeting public and tourist spaces including airports, hotels, markets, government buildings, places of worship, and large-scale events.

Travelers who choose to visit Trinidad and Tobago despite the advisory are encouraged to enroll in the U.S. State Department’s Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) for real-time updates and emergency support.

For more information and ongoing updates, visitors are advised to consult the U.S. Department of State’s country information page for Trinidad and Tobago.