News Americas, New York, NY, March 25, 2025: The U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs has announced a reward of up to $5 million for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of Guatemalan narcotics trafficker Haroldo Waldemar Lorenzana Terraza, also known as “Haroldito.”

The U.S. State Department has announced a $5 million reward for information leading to the arrest of Guatemalan drug trafficker Haroldo Lorenzana Terraza, a.k.a. Haroldito.

The reward, offered under the Narcotics Rewards Program, (NRP), is being issued in coordination with the Government of Guatemala, which has separately offered a reward of 50,000 Quetzals for the fugitive’s capture. The move reflects a united front to dismantle transnational criminal networks and bring one of the region’s most elusive traffickers to justice.

Lorenzana Terraza is allegedly a key member of the Lorenzana drug trafficking family based in La Reforma, Guatemala, with extensive ties to Mexican drug cartels, including the Sinaloa Cartel, which was recently designated by the U.S. government as a Foreign Terrorist Organization and Specially Designated Global Terrorist entity.

According to U.S. authorities, since 1996, the Lorenzana Drug Trafficking Organization has coordinated the movement of multi-ton quantities of cocaine from Colombia through Central America and Mexico, with the United States as the final destination. Investigations by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) have resulted in two indictments against Lorenzana Terraza in the District of Columbia, including charges for operating a Continuing Criminal Enterprise (CCE). Four additional co-defendants were named in the superseding indictment.

This reward offer is part of broader efforts to support international law enforcement and is a component of U.S. initiatives to disrupt global narcotics trafficking. The U.S. government emphasized that all information shared will be treated with strict confidentiality, and government officials and employees are not eligible for the reward.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Haroldo Waldemar Lorenzana Terraza is encouraged to contact the DEA via email at [email protected], or through WhatsApp, Signal, or text at +1 571-519-1025. Individuals outside the U.S. can also report tips at the nearest U.S. embassy or consulate, while those inside the U.S. can contact the local DEA field office.