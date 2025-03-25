News Americas, New York, NY, March 25, 2025: Haitian roots tennis star Naomi Osaka’s inspiring Miami Open run has come to an end, with Italy’s Jasmine Paolini dashing her hopes of a deep tournament finish.

Naomi Osaka of Japan reacts against Jasmine Paolini of Italy during their match on day 7 of the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium on March 24, 2025 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

The four-time Grand Slam champion and former world number one had captivated fans in her return to the WTA 1000 event, but was edged out in a gripping Round of 16 battle at the Grandstand. Osaka took the opening set with confidence but couldn’t hold off the sixth-seeded Paolini, who rallied to a 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 victory.

Naomi Osaka of Japan returns a shot against Jasmine Paolini of Italy during their match on day 7 at Hard Rock Stadium on March 24, 2025 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

Osaka, 27, who has openly embraced her Haitian heritage through her father, Patrick, showcased resilience throughout her Miami Open campaign. Her third-round win over fellow rising star Hailey Baptiste saw moments of frustration, including an uncharacteristic racket throw, which Osaka later admitted left her feeling “embarrassed.” Nevertheless, she showed grace by praising Baptiste at the net before turning her attention to the next challenge.

Despite the tough loss to Paolini, Osaka remained in high spirits and shared a heartfelt message with fans via social media.

“Miami I love you so much, thank you for the energy and the memories, I’ll be back sooner than you think,” she posted on X (formerly Twitter), expressing gratitude for the support she received throughout the tournament.

Paolini, ranked world number seven, advances to face Poland’s Magda Linette in the quarter-finals, while Osaka heads home, hopeful and motivated.

Her performance in Miami marks a promising step forward in her comeback journey and serves as a beacon of pride for the Black and Caribbean immigrant communities watching her resurgence with admiration.