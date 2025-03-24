ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, March 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Cooking is the ultimate green flag according to 78% of singles aged 18-35, with nearly two thirds (65%) more likely to connect with someone on a dating app if they are interested in cooking or can cook, while one in three (37%) won’t even consider dating someone who can’t cook.

The results from a new international survey commissioned by global flavour experts, Knorr, found that three quarters (75%) of respondents have cooked a meal, while one in three have learned to cook (32%) to impress a love interest. An impressive 90% of singles say they are also more likely to agree to another date with someone after being cooked an amazing meal.

To help people level up their dating game, Knorr has launched #UnlockYourGreenFlag, a campaign that champions the power of cooking to bring singles together. As we navigate red flags, cooking is one dating ‘green flag’ that can be relied on – that’s why Knorr is encouraging singles to show off their cooking interests by adding it to their dating profiles.

According to the survey, cooking is also one of the top interests (81%) people find attractive, along with a good skincare routine (72%) and being good at sports (70%). Reading horoscopes (26%), trading crypto (21%) and hosting a podcast (19%) came bottom of the list of attractive hobbies.

But why is being good at cooking so attractive? The research revealed that nearly half of respondents say it shows independence (49%), that the person can look after others (47%) and that they’re thoughtful (37%).

Creative recipes (49%), adding your own touch to a recipe (44%), good chopping skills (39%), and plating techniques (33%) were voted as the most attractive cooking skills to have, while Salt Bae seasoning techniques (13%) and flambéing (8%) were less attractive, coming bottom of the list.

When it comes to what you should make for date night, food with no seasonings (31%), microwave ready meals (28%), anything too spicy (23%) and overcooked pasta (22%) were the biggest date night no-nos.

But singles be warned. Knorr’s survey found nearly a fifth of singles (17%) admit to exaggerating or lying about their cooking skills to impress a potential suitor, while more than one in ten (13%) have even gone so far as to buy food from a restaurant or shop and pass it off as their own.

Niek de Rooj

, Global Masterbrand Director, at Knorr, said:

“With #UnlockYourGreenFlag, Knorr is supporting singles by advocating for the universal green flag that we can all agree on, and that’s cooking. As your wingman in the kitchen, we’re on a mission to tell the world just how powerful it can be – regardless of whether you’re skilled or not, cooking for someone is a great way to demonstrate your creativity, while also helping you to connect with your date and show them you care.

“So, if you’re looking for love – or just a taste tester for your latest recipe – try levelling up your game by adding cooking to your dating profile.”

*Research conducted by Censuswide. Sample of 4,001 People, open to dating and aged 18 – 35, including those who are currently using dating apps vs those who are not (1000 in each: Vietnam, India, Argentina and 1001 in Canada). Data collected between 13.12.2024 – 20.12.2024. Censuswide abides by and employs members of the Market Research Society and follows the MRS code of conduct and ESOMAR principles.

