News Americas, New York, NY, December 10, 2024: The Caribbean is demonstrating its ingenuity on the global stage by creating a groundbreaking technology that has the potential to benefit the world. Barbados-based start-up Rum and Sargassum Inc., in partnership with The University of the West Indies, (UWI) Cave Hill Campus, has unveiled the world’s first vehicle powered by bio-Compressed Natural Gas, (CNG), derived from sargassum and rum distillery wastewater.

This innovative fuel turns a regional challenge – sargassum seaweed inundating Caribbean coastlines – into a valuable resource, showcasing how small island nations can lead in solving global problems. As part of its broader goal to achieve 100% renewable energy and carbon neutrality by 2030, Barbados is setting an example in environmental sustainability and renewable energy development.

The bio-CNG project is led by Dr. Legena Henry and her team at UWI Cave Hill’s Renewable Energy Development Laboratory. Speaking at the vehicle’s launch, Dr. Henry described the innovation as a product of determination and creative problem-solving. “This is not just for the Caribbean. It’s a technology that can be exported to other parts of the world, including regions like West Africa, South America, and Florida, which also face sargassum issues,” she said.

The bio-CNG vehicle, emblazoned with the slogan “Runs on Sargassum,” is more than a symbol of progress; it is a step toward a sustainable future. The initiative also integrates agriculture and energy through a biogas station at Guinea Estate in Barbados, where “the digestate feeds the land, and the gas fuels cars,” according to Dr. Henry.

Professor Clive Landis, Principal and Pro-Vice Chancellor of UWI Cave Hill, emphasized the project’s far-reaching impact. “This achievement demonstrates how UWI translates research excellence into societal value. It’s ready for scale-up and global investment, marking a milestone in technology transfer,” he said.

Barbados’ Minister of Energy and Business, Senator Lisa Cummins, celebrated the innovation as a pivotal moment in the nation’s renewable energy journey. “This is not just a local solution; it has the potential to redefine how the world views sargassum,” she stated, urging the Caribbean to embrace its role as a leader in sustainable technology.

The initiative, supported by partners like the Caribbean Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (CCREEE) and the Inter-American Development Bank, underscores the region’s capacity to innovate and lead. As Dr. Henry aptly concluded, “These small islands have created technology that can benefit the rest of the world. This is a big win for the Caribbean and for global sustainability.”