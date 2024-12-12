News Americas, New York, NY, December 12, 2024: The Caribbean is set to welcome an array of luxurious new resorts in 2025, offering travelers unparalleled experiences in some of the world’s most stunning destinations. From secluded private islands to vibrant beachfront properties, these resorts represent the best in luxury, relaxation, and adventure. Here’s a preview of some of the additional new top resorts set to debut across the Caribbean next year.

Four Seasons Resort and Residences Caye Chapel, Belize

This marks Four Seasons’ first private island in the Americas. Located on the sunset side of Caye Chapel, Belize, the Four Seasons Private Residence 19 will redefine luxury with panoramic ocean views and elegantly designed outdoor spaces. This 4,807-square-foot residence, priced at $6.5 million, will feature a private plunge pool, waterfront access, and amenities like an outdoor kitchen, fire pits, and seamless indoor-outdoor transitions.

It is also perched near the UNESCO-listed Bacalar Chico National Park and Marine Reserve, home to the Western Hemisphere’s largest barrier reef. The property offers unmatched access to Belize’s natural wonders while embodying the signature comfort of Four Seasons hospitality.

The island will also feature a 104-key resort, 18 overwater bungalows, and 24 exclusive residences, blending modern luxury with pristine surroundings. Designed by Mauricio Gomez de Tudo and Taller G, with interiors by Meyer Davis, Residence 19 integrates natural materials and sophisticated finishes, making it a haven for relaxation and entertaining.

Grand Hyatt Grand Cayman Resort & Spa

The Cayman Islands will host its first Hyatt-branded hotel on Seven Mile Beach. The Grand Hyatt Grand Cayman Resort & Spa will feature a spa, fitness center, pools, and Camp Hyatt for kids, catering to both families and luxury-seekers. It is set to become the pinnacle of Caribbean luxury. This first-of-its-kind contemporary development will offer 164 elegantly designed residences, all featuring ocean views and private terraces that blur the line between indoor and outdoor living.

The resort will allow guests to enter through a dramatic threshold bridge into its breathtaking lobby, complete with a Gallery Living Room and Gourmet Market. With 900 feet of beachfront, a main pool overlooking the ocean, and fully serviced cabanas, relaxation will come effortlessly. Children can enjoy their own pool near Camp Hyatt, ensuring fun for the whole family.

Exclusive ownership benefits will include $2,500 annual resort credit, Hyatt Globalist membership, discounts on dining, spa services, and accommodations, plus VIP priority reservations.

Salterra, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Turks & Caicos

South Caicos will welcome Salterra in February 2025, offering 100 ocean-view rooms and suites with private balconies. With six dining options, a full-service spa, and a kids’ club, it promises to be a sanctuary for relaxation. Nestled on the secluded Salterra Beach, Salterra Resort & Spa will be the newest gem in The Luxury Collection, offering an unparalleled experience in Turks and Caicos. Every room boasts breathtaking ocean views, overlooking the pristine beach, the barrier reef, and the striking Fish Rock. Guests can choose from elegant one- and two-bedroom rooms, spacious suites, or the exclusive penthouse suite.

The resort’s design pays homage to South Caicos’ historic sea salt industry, once the nation’s largest salt producer. The nearby salinas are a haven for vibrant birdlife, including flamingos, egrets, and herons, adding to the area’s natural charm.

Salterra will feature a diverse culinary scene with gourmet dining at Brine, laid-back elegance at Regatta and Cobo Bar & Grill, and casual fare at Flamingo Café. The Spa at Salterra will offer indulgent treatments in a setting inspired by the island’s heritage, complete with vitality pools, saunas, and more. It will be perfect for weddings, retreats, or a serene getaway.

Secrets Resorts Expands to St. Lucia and Aruba

Secrets St. Lucia Resort & Spa: This adults-only, all-inclusive resort opens in January 2025. Arrive via a scenic drive through St. Lucia’s lush landscapes, where every detail of your stay has been crafted for unparalleled comfort. From romantic rendezvous to unforgettable adventures, Secrets St. Lucia offers the perfect backdrop for pampering, relaxation, and lasting memories. Experience tropical luxury redefined at this idyllic escape. Set amidst 30 acres of lush tropical gardens, the resort features 355 elegant accommodations, each with private balconies and panoramic views of the sea, mountains, or volcanic beaches. Indulge in Unlimited-Luxury with gourmet dining at nine restaurants, six bars, 24-hour room service, and top-shelf drinks. Rejuvenate at the world-class spa, enjoy nearby golf courses, and explore a wide range of activities on land and water.

Secrets Baby Beach Aruba: Opening in March 2025, Secrets Baby Beach Aruba is an adults-only, all-inclusive oasis located on the pristine southern coast of San Nicolas. This luxurious retreat will offer 304 elegantly designed suites, many with breathtaking ocean views, and is perfect for couples seeking romance and relaxation. Enjoy the expansive infinity pool, unlimited gourmet dining, top-shelf spirits, and live entertainment in an idyllic setting of white sands and turquoise waters. Indulge in rejuvenating treatments at the Secrets Spa, designed to pamper and restore. Secrets Baby Beach Aruba promises an unforgettable escape, blending tranquility, luxury, and unparalleled beauty.

The St. Regis Cap Cana Resort, Dominican Republic

In the Dominican Republic, The St. Regis Cap Cana Resort is set to open by late Q1 2025. Guests can enjoy 200 rooms, including suites with swim-out options, a St. Regis Spa and event spaces, all in a prime beachfront location. The St. Regis Cap Cana Resort guests will be able to savor nine exceptional culinary experiences, from gourmet dining at Nina, led by a celebrity chef, to the barefoot charm of Marola Sea Side Bar. Indulge in bespoke treatments at The St. Regis Spa or unwind at The Amber Room cigar bar. Host events in stunning venues like the Poinciana Ballroom. Every moment will reflect the timeless elegance and impeccable service that define the St. Regis brand.

Zemi Miches All-Inclusive Resort, Curio Collection by Hilton

The coastal town of Miches in the Dominican Republic will debut this 500-room, family-friendly property in February 2025. With a waterpark, six restaurants, a spa, and retail shops, Zemi Miches offers something for everyone. Overlooking the crystal-clear waters of Playa Esmeralda, the all-inclusive oceanfront resort will offer the perfect escape. Located 90 minutes from Punta Cana International Airport, the resort boasts an exclusive beach near Redonda Mountain, 10+ restaurants and bars, four pools, a waterpark, and a full-service spa. Club Azure and bungalow guests enjoy elevated amenities, including rooftop pool access and exclusive dining options.

Stay in Caribbean-inspired rooms, suites, or bungalows with stunning views, some featuring private plunge pools. Savor diverse menus inspired by Caribbean, Thai, and Italian traditions, and sip tropical cocktails at swim-up bars. With 1,000 sq. m. of event space, custom catering, and group activities, the resort is perfect for memorable events.