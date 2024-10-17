News Americas, New York, NY, Thursday, October 17, 2024: The Caribbean’s hotel market is booming, with several new resorts set to open in 2025 and beyond, reflecting strong investor interest in the region. According to the recent CBRE Global Hotel Investor Intentions Survey 2024, Canadian investors are particularly keen on high-end properties in Central America and the Caribbean, while Asia-Pacific investors favor upper-upscale investments. Here’s a look at some of the highly anticipated hotel openings across the Caribbean next year and in the coming years:

2025 Openings:

Cas En Bas Beach Resort – St. Lucia

This luxury Hyatt resort will open in early 2025 on St. Lucia’s northern tip, nestled between two championship golf courses and a stunning white sand beach. It will offer residential-style studios and one- and two-bedroom suites, providing a secluded and elevated luxury experience.

Secrets Baby Beach Aruba

Set to be Hyatt’s first adults-only Inclusive Collection resort in Aruba, this property will open near the picturesque Baby Beach, blending architecture with the natural landscape for stunning views of the island.

Secrets St. Lucia Resort & Spa

Located near Rodney Bay Marina and offering panoramic views of St. Lucia’s volcanic beaches and mountains, this adults-only Hyatt resort will deliver a luxurious experience with easy access to the island’s top attractions.

Grand Hyatt Grand Cayman Hotel & Residences

Hyatt’s debut in the Cayman Islands will feature 351 guestrooms, studio suites, and residences along a seafront eco-walk celebrating the island’s diverse ecology.

Nikki Beach Resort & Spa – Antigua

Opening in partnership with White Sand Development Ltd., this will be the first Caribbean Nikki Beach resort, offering bungalows, beach villas, and luxury amenities like a spa, gym, and gourmet dining.

Unico Hotel 1877 – Jamaica

This 450-room luxury resort in Montego Bay will open in summer 2025, bringing Unico’s signature elevated hospitality experience to Jamaica.

Marriott Miches Beach – Dominican Republic

Opening as part of Marriott’s all-inclusive portfolio, this resort on a 62-acre beachfront site will feature 498 rooms, some with private swim-up pools, and offer an immersive tropical escape in Miches.

The Placencia Resort – Belize

Hyatt’s first hotel in Belize will join the Destination by Hyatt brand in late 2025. Following a $10 million renovation, the resort will feature 90 reimagined guestrooms, beachfront villas, and upgraded dining and leisure facilities.

2026 and Beyond:

Sonesta ES Suites – Dominican Republic

Sonesta will open five upscale, extended-stay hotels across the Dominican Republic starting with the Sonesta ES Suites Elements Jarabacoa in 2026, further expanding its presence in Latin America.

Garza Blanca Resort & Spa Miches – Dominican Republic

This luxurious all-inclusive resort, nestled amid palm groves on Playa Esmeralda beach, will open in late 2026, bringing Tafer’s award-winning hospitality to the Caribbean.

The Estate – St. Kitts & Nevis

Set to revolutionize luxury hospitality in the region, The Estate will feature four hotels and residences. The first phase will launch in 2026, offering world-class experiences in an exclusive Caribbean setting.

Pendry Barbados and Pendry Residences Barbados

Opening in 2026, this project will transform the Port Ferdinand Marina & Residences into an ultra-luxury resort with 74 oceanfront rooms and 46 private residences, complete with a marina, beach club, and spa.

One&Only Resort – Antigua

Slated to open in 2027, this resort will be set on a 132-acre site at Half Moon Bay, combining Antigua’s natural beauty with One&Only’s signature ultra-luxury experience.

Hilton Georgetown & DoubleTree Suites – Guyana

These two Hilton-branded properties will open in 2027, marking Hilton’s first foray into Guyana as part of its ongoing expansion across the Caribbean and Latin America.

Pinnacle Luxury Resort – Jamaica

This massive luxury residential resort in Jamaica, featuring four 28-story towers, will break ground in 2028, elevating the island’s luxury accommodations to new heights.

Baha Mar Resort Expansion – Bahamas

A $350 million expansion at Baha Mar will add a new 350-room luxury resort and 50 branded residences by 2029, boosting the resort’s capacity and further establishing it as a top luxury destination.

Vie L’Ven Resort & Residences – St. Maarten

This luxury project in St. Maarten will bring 280 units, including hotel rooms, suites, and private residences, to Indigo Bay by 2028, offering stunning ocean views and five-star amenities.

As these developments come to life, the Caribbean continues to position itself as a top destination for luxury travel, catering to discerning travelers from around the globe.