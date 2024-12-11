News Americas, New York, NY, December 11, 2024: Restaurant Brands Holdings Inc. (RBH) has secured exclusive franchise rights for Papa John’s in Guyana, Suriname, Curaçao, and Aruba, marking a significant milestone in its mission to introduce globally renowned dining brands to the Caribbean and South America.

Restaurant Brands Holdings Inc. (RBH) is a leading franchise operator in Guyana, focused on introducing globally respected dining brands to the Caribbean and South America. Known for its emphasis on customer satisfaction, operational excellence, and local market insight, RBH aims to enhance the dining experience with high-quality food and outstanding service. Through its expanding portfolio, RBH brings exciting, globally-inspired culinary options tailored to local tastes.

This move underscores RBH’s dedication to providing high-quality, customer-focused dining experiences tailored to the region’s unique tastes.

As a leading franchise operator in Guyana, RBH has earned a reputation for excellence in the quick-service and fast-casual dining sectors. The addition of Papa John’s strengthens its portfolio and reaffirms its commitment to offering premium options. Papa John’s is globally recognized for its focus on quality, with pizzas crafted from fresh, never frozen dough, mozzarella cheese, vine-ripened tomato sauce, and meat free from fillers, ensuring a superior taste experience.

Enhancing Regional Dining Experiences

RBH’s expansion reflects its strategy to elevate the regional dining landscape by introducing innovative concepts and maintaining high standards of service. This partnership aligns with its vision to expand its presence in Guyana and nearby Caribbean markets, bringing world-class culinary experiences to local communities.

The first Papa John’s restaurant in Guyana is set to open on December 16, 2024, at the corner of Vlissengen Road and Garnett Street. Customers can look forward to a menu featuring Papa John’s signature pizzas made with top-quality ingredients, as well as wings and desserts. The launch promises to deliver the brand’s hallmark freshness, flavor, and outstanding service that have won over pizza lovers worldwide.

Papa John’s is a world-renowned pizza brand celebrated for its commitment to “Better Ingredients. Better Pizza.” Since its founding in 1984, the brand has become a leader in the global pizza industry, delivering high-quality pizzas and exceptional service to customers worldwide. With a dedication to innovation and community connection, Papa John’s continues to unite people over its irresistible menu and welcoming dining experience.