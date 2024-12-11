News Americas, New York, NY, December 11, 2024: American Airlines has announced it will not resume flights to Haiti in February, citing escalating gang violence and instability in the Caribbean nation. The decision underscores ongoing safety concerns that have also led other airlines, including Spirit and JetBlue, to suspend operations in the region.

People walk past a car set on fire by armed gangs in the Poste Marchand area, The Poste Marchand neighborhood is one of the hardest hit areas. Long prey to gang attacks. Following this tragic event, many families fled the area, joining thousands of displaced people seeking refuge in other parts of the capital. Over the end of the year, more than 20,000 people were forced to flee gang violence in the metropolitan area of the capital, Port-au-Prince. Gang violence has plunged Port-au-Prince into chaos, with residents trapped in bloody clashes. This Tuesday, December 10, 2024 marks a few weeks since the uninterrupted violence, exacerbated since the announcement of the dismissal of Garry Conille as Prime Minister and the appointment of Alix Didier Fils-Aim to replace him. The security situation is deteriorating rapidly, with many neighborhoods under constant threat of gunfire from armed groups. Port-au-prince, Haiti, Tuesday December 10, 2024. (Photo by Guerinault Louis/Anadolu via Getty Images)

“American has made the difficult decision to suspend daily service between Miami (MIA) and Port-au-Prince, Haiti (PAP),” a spokesperson for the airline told FOX Business. “We are proud of our more than 50-year commitment to Haiti and will continue to monitor the situation, assessing safety, security, and customer demand, in evaluating a return of service.” Impacted customers will be contacted and offered full refunds.

Safety Concerns Spark Flight Suspensions

The airline’s decision comes in the wake of increased gang violence, which has affected both civilian safety and commercial operations. Last month, Spirit and JetBlue planes were struck by gunfire amid rising unrest, prompting those airlines to also temporarily cease flights to Haiti.

The U.S. government continues to warn against travel to the country. “The security situation in Haiti is unpredictable and dangerous,” the U.S. Embassy in Port-au-Prince stated. “You should consider your personal security situation before traveling anywhere in Haiti.”

Crisis Deepens Amid Political and Social Unrest

Haiti has faced worsening violence this year, with the United Nations reporting at least 4,500 deaths and over 2,000 injuries in 2024 alone. Since November 11, an estimated 42,000 people have been displaced due to gang-related violence, according to UNICEF.

In one particularly harrowing incident, the National Human Rights Defense Network reported that gang members killed at least 110 elderly individuals in the Cite Soleil slum, alleging witchcraft as the motive. The violence involved machetes and knives, reflecting the brutal nature of the unrest.

Adding to the turmoil, Haiti’s political leadership remains in flux. Businessman Alix Didier Fils-Aimé recently replaced Prime Minister Garry Conille, who was ousted last month.

Hope for Stability

While American Airlines reiterates its long-standing connection to Haiti, it emphasizes the importance of prioritizing safety before resuming operations. The carrier will continue evaluating conditions to determine when flights may safely restart.