News Americas, New York, NY, December 11, 2024: Bake and Shark, the iconic dish hailing from Trinidad and Tobago, has earned a coveted spot on The New York Times‘ list of the “Top New York Dishes of 2024.” This recognition shines a spotlight on the cultural and culinary ingenuity of the Caribbean, with Trinciti Roti Shop in Queens proudly representing the region as the sole Caribbean restaurant on the prestigious list.

The dish ranked at number four and was described by food writer Nico Schinco as a game-changer. “I used to say there was no such thing as an exciting fish sandwich. Now that I’ve had the bake and shark from Trinciti, I’d like to take that back,” Schinco wrote. “The assembly process of this Trinidadian and Tobagonian favorite, sold only on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, is dizzying. The toppings piled over the hunks of fried shark are almost uncountable, though they include tamarind, coriander chutney, Trini pepper sauce, and a slab of pineapple. The final product is not easy to eat, but it should be eaten quickly, and with enthusiasm.”

Known for its deep roots in Trinidadian culture, bake and shark originated in Maracas Bay, one of Trinidad’s most beloved beach destinations. While many food enthusiasts associate the dish with Maracas Bay’s Richard’s Bake and Shark, Trinciti Roti Shop has brought this classic to the streets of New York City, earning praise for its authenticity and vibrant flavors.

Located at 111-03 Lefferts Boulevard in South Ozone Park, Queens, Trinciti Roti Shop has become a go-to for Caribbean cuisine lovers, and its recognition by The New York Times cements its reputation as a must-visit eatery. More information about the shop can be found at trinciti.com.

The list also included 27 other standout dishes from New York City restaurants, with Yemenat’s Beef Fahsa taking the number one spot.