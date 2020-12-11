Caribbean Christmas Recipes – Trinidad Pastelles

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Dec. 11, 2020: As we count down to Christmas, we again feature a Caribbean Christmas recipe, one that is popular in Trinidad and Tobago. Here’s how to make Trinidad Pastelles thanks to Cleo’s Cooking.

INGREDIENTS

1 cup pitted olives (chopped)

2 spring onions (scallions, green onions) chopped

3 garlic cloves (chopped)

1 green chilli

1 tbsp fresh thyme leaves or dried

1 tbsp capers chopped

1 tsp fresh rosemary chopped

2 shallots (chopped)

600g lean minced lamb

1 cup raisins

2 tbsp tomato paste

1 tbsp freshly ground black pepper

1 tsp salt

1 tsp paprika

1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce

1 tbsp vegetable oil

For Cornmeal Case:

3 tbsp vegetable oil

1 tsp salt

3 cups hot water

2 cups fine cornmeal

METHOD

Place a large pan over a medium to high heat. Add 1 tbsp vegetable oil to the pan and after one minute add the shallots and chopped garlic and sauté for a few mins.

Add the minced lamb to the pan and stir to mix thoroughly and cook till there is no longer any pink meat visible.

Add the chilli, capers, olives, raisins, thyme, spring onions, tomato paste, salt, black pepper, Worcestershire sauce, chopped rosemary and paprika. Allow to cook for a further minute mixing thoroughly to combine and then remove from the heat and allow to cool.

Cut 12 pieces of baking foil into medium squares or 12 pieces of greaseproof paper and foil paper.

For Cornmeal Case:

In a large mixing bowl; add hot water, salt and oil. Add the cornmeal while stirring to avoid any lumps

Using a pastry brush, lightly grease a piece of baking foil or greaseproof paper with oil.

Form a heaping tablespoon of cornmeal into a ball and place on top of the paper.

Lightly grease a piece of plastic wrap and place it over the ball and using your fingers gently press and smooth the cornmeal ball into a thin circle.

Remove the plastic wrap and fill the center with 2 tbsps of the meat mixture and fold the cornmeal over gently to seal on all sides.

Fold the paper around the pastelle to seal and steam over hot water for 20 mins until done and serve hot.

If using greaseproof paper, wrap a second time using foil paper before steaming.

Servings: 12

Ready in: 65 Minutes

Bon Appetite