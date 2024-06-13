News Americas, New York, NY, Thurs. June 13, 2024: Get ready for a mango extravaganza as the Island SPACE Caribbean Museum in Fort Lauderdale, Fl. The Museum will host its inaugural Island SPACE Mango Festival on Sunday, July 7, 2024, from noon to 6 PM. This vibrant event will celebrate the beloved mango, offering a unique opportunity for attendees to indulge in various mango varieties, explore mango-based products, and learn about cultivating mango trees.

A collection of East Indian mangoes, ripe and ready to enjoy. (Photo: D. Mullings)

The festival promises a delightful day for mango enthusiasts and families. Attendees can sample and purchase a wide array of mango varieties, savor mango-based culinary delights, and discover innovative beauty products made from this tropical fruit.

Festival Highlights:

Mango Sampling and Sales : Guests can taste and purchase diverse mango varieties, each with a unique flavor profile.

: Guests can taste and purchase diverse mango varieties, each with a unique flavor profile. Mango-Based Products : Explore an array of delicious mango-infused foods, such as breads, tarts, cakes, preserves, chutneys, ice cream, and sweets. Beverages like juices and smoothies, as well as home and beauty products like lotions, candles, soaps, and oils, will also be available.

: Explore an array of delicious mango-infused foods, such as breads, tarts, cakes, preserves, chutneys, ice cream, and sweets. Beverages like juices and smoothies, as well as home and beauty products like lotions, candles, soaps, and oils, will also be available. Workshops on Mango Cultivation : Participate in informative workshops led by horticultural experts, offering practical tips and techniques on growing and caring for mango trees.

: Participate in informative workshops led by horticultural experts, offering practical tips and techniques on growing and caring for mango trees. Community Engagement: Attendees are invited to bring mangoes from their homes or regions and share their mango stories with other patrons.

Mandy Laguerre, manager of Island SPACE Caribbean Museum, expressed her excitement about the festival, stating, “The Island SPACE Mango Festival is a celebration of the beloved mango and its cultural significance in the Caribbean. We are thrilled to provide a platform where the community can come together to enjoy, learn about, and appreciate the many uses and benefits of this incredible fruit.”

Event Details: