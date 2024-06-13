News Americas, New York, NY, Thurs. June 13, 2024: The Caribbean is set to welcome an increase in flights from the US starting this month, continuing through the year and into next year.

Jamaica will see more US flights.

Southwest Airlines has launched new services from Orlando International Airport (MCO) in Florida to four Caribbean destinations for the summer travel season. Starting June 4, the airline began daily flights to Grand Cayman, Nassau, Providenciales, and Punta Cana. These new routes complement Southwest’s existing services from Orlando to Aruba and Montego Bay, Jamaica, along with an expansion of service to San Juan, Puerto Rico.

From May 24 to September 2, Southwest expects to connect nearly 57 million customers to destinations across North America, the Caribbean, and Latin America, providing over 4,000 daily flights.

Meanwhile, American Airlines is adding new routes and increasing flights to the Caribbean in time for a winter warm-weather escape. The airline will introduce eight new flights, including a new route to La Romana in the Dominican Republic. This daily flight from Miami will start on December 5, operated by an Airbus A319, making American the only US airline to fly directly to La Romana.

Brian Znotins, American’s senior vice president of network and schedule planning, stated, “Customers will have more reasons to choose American than ever before for nonstop fun in the sun this year. We are excited to continue growing our network to the region with more flights this winter to the Caribbean and Latin America than any other US carrier ever.”

American Airlines’ additional new routes this winter include:

Charlotte to St. Vincent and the Grenadines: Saturday-only service starting Dec. 7 on a Boeing 737

New York to Barbados: Daily service starting Nov. 5 on a Boeing 737

New York to St. Lucia: Saturday-only service starting Dec. 7 on a Boeing 737

New York to St. Maarten: Saturday-only service starting Dec. 7 on an Airbus A319

New York to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines: Saturday-only service starting Dec. 7 on a Boeing 737

Philadelphia to Barbados: Saturday-only service starting Nov. 9 on an Airbus A321

Philadelphia to Costa Rica: Saturday-only service starting Dec. 7 on a Boeing 737

Frontier Airlines is expanding its services to include a new route from San Juan (SJU) to St. Croix (STX), starting in April 2024.

Sun Country Airlines has announced new nonstop flights from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport to Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, and Montego Bay, Jamaica, as part of its winter schedule. These flights will operate from mid-December 2024 through early April 2025.

Punta Cana Flights: Starting December 26, 2024, initially running twice per week, with an increase to four times per week from January 23, 2025, until April 7, 2025.

Montego Bay Flights: Commencing January 25, 2025, operating twice a week until April 5, 2025.

The expansion of flight services by these major airlines underscores the growing demand for Caribbean travel, promising more convenience and options for travelers looking to enjoy the region’s warm weather and vibrant culture.