News Americas, New York, NY, December 19, 2024: Former President Donald Trump has nominated ex-NFL star and former Senate candidate Herschel Walker as the U.S. ambassador to the Bahamas. Here are 10 key things to know about this controversial pick:

FLASHBACK – Republican U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker speaks to supporters at a campaign rally on November 16, 2022 in McDonough, Georgia. Walker, the University of Georgia Heisman Trophy winner and former NFL running back, continues campaigning across the state ahead of a runoff election against incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) on December 6. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

1. Walker is Trump’s Second Caribbean Ambassador Nominee

If confirmed, Walker would serve as the U.S. ambassador to the Bahamas, a role currently vacant. This marks Trump’s second nomination of an ambassador to the Caribbean region and the first black pick from the administration to date.

Walker is celebrated as a former NFL star and a member of the U.S. bobsled team at the 1992 Winter Olympics, showcasing his diverse athletic career.

3. No Diplomatic Experience

Despite his prominence in sports and health advocacy, Walker has no prior diplomatic experience, a trend observed among some of Trump’s past ambassadorial nominees.

4. Close Ties to Trump

Walker previously co-chaired Trump’s Council on Health, Nutrition, and Fitness during his first administration and has been a longtime supporter of the former president.

5. Failed Senate Bid in Georgia

Walker rose to political prominence in 2022 when Trump endorsed him as the Republican candidate in Georgia’s Senate race. He lost to Democrat Raphael Warnock in a campaign fraught with personal and political scandals.

6. Controversial Personal Life

Allegations surfaced during Walker’s Senate campaign that he had paid for two ex-girlfriends to have abortions, despite his publicly staunch anti-abortion stance. He has denied the allegations.

7. Domestic Violence Allegations

Walker’s ex-wife accused him of holding a gun to her head and threatening her life, a claim that drew significant attention during his Senate race.

8. Criticism of Absentee Fathers While Concealing His Own Children

Walker faced backlash for criticizing absentee fathers in Black households, only to later admit he had fathered children he had not publicly disclosed. He has since said he loves and supports all his children.

9. Exaggerated Claims

Throughout his Senate campaign, Walker made several false claims, including that he graduated in the top 1% of his class at the University of Georgia (he did not) and had served in law enforcement (he had not).

10. Trump’s Endorsement of Walker

Announcing Walker’s nomination on his Truth Social platform, Trump lauded him as “an NFL great” and a role model who has served as “an ambassador to our nation’s youth.” Trump expressed confidence that Walker would “put America First” in his new role.

Walker’s nomination will now require Senate confirmation, where his past controversies and lack of experience may face scrutiny.