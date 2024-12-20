News Americas, New York, NY, December 19, 2024: A Caribbean-born scientist has been honored among the Hemisphere’s brightest minds by the Organization of American States (OAS). Dr. Cardinal Warde of Barbados was the lone Caribbean scientist among seven distinguished individuals from the Americas, awarded the prestigious Science, Technology, and Innovation Award of the Americas during the VII Meeting of Ministers and High-Level Authorities of Science and Technology, (REMYCT).

Barbados-born US scientist and MIT Professor Cardinal Warde.

The ceremony celebrated trailblazers from Barbados, Canada, Chile, Honduras, Mexico, Uruguay, and the United States for their exceptional contributions to science and technology, as well as their commitment to fostering cooperation and development across OAS member states.

A Champion for Caribbean Science

Dr. Warde, 79, a Professor of Electrical Engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), was recognized for his groundbreaking work in optoelectronics and his leadership in advancing science education in the Caribbean. As President of the Caribbean Diaspora for Science, Technology, and Innovation (CADSTI) and Interim Executive Director of the Caribbean Science Foundation, Dr. Warde has dedicated his career to equipping the next generation of scientists and engineers with tools for success.

Born in Christ Church, Barbados, Warde showed an early passion for science, converting his father’s carpentry shop into a makeshift chemistry lab. After excelling at Harrison College, he pursued higher education in the United States, earning his doctorate in physics from Yale University in 1974.

Pioneering Research and Innovations

At MIT, where he has served since 1974, Dr. Warde is a leading expert in materials and systems for optical information processing and displays. His research spans diverse fields, including optical computing, wireless communication, and holography. He has developed innovative optical neural network processors and light modulators that have advanced brain-like computing and high-resolution imaging technologies.

Beyond academia, Dr. Warde founded multiple successful technology ventures, including Optron Systems and Radiant Images, Inc., specializing in optoelectronic systems and displays. His inventions have earned him 12 patents, underscoring his impact on the tech industry.

Advocacy for Education and Development

Dr. Warde is equally celebrated for his contributions to education policy in the Caribbean. He has worked tirelessly as a scientific advisor to the Government of Barbados and other regional entities to enhance STEM opportunities for Caribbean youth.

Through the Caribbean Science Foundation, Dr. Warde oversees the Student Program for Innovation in Science and Engineering (SPISE), a rigorous summer initiative that prepares gifted students for careers in science and engineering. He also established the Rosetta Irene Ward Memorial Scholarship Fund, supporting higher education for students from English-speaking Caribbean countries.

Global Recognition

Dr. Warde’s accolades include the Barbados Prime Minister’s Award for Excellence and the Caribbean American Heritage Award. He is also a Fellow of The Optical Society and holds honorary doctorates from the University of the West Indies and Universidad Carlos III de Madrid.

As a scientist, educator, and advocate, Dr. Warde exemplifies the power of innovation and collaboration. His recognition by the OAS highlights the vital contributions of Caribbean professionals to global science and technology.