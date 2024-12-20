News Americas, New York, NY, December 20, 2024: Soca superstar Machel Montano and cricket legend-turned-artist Dwayne “DJ Bravo” are setting the stage for Carnival 2025 with their latest musical collaboration, the “Pineapple Riddim.” The vibrant project, launched on December 18th at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, features an impressive lineup of talent, including Montano, Patrice Roberts, Lyrikal, Barbadian soca icon Rupee, and emerging artist 47 Ronzy.

The riddim is a joint venture between Montano’s Monk Music and Bravo’s 47 Productions, signaling a strong commitment to fostering collaboration and innovation in soca music.

Promoting Culture and Collaboration

Speaking at the launch event alongside Bravo, Lyrikal, Rupee, and 47 Ronzy, Montano emphasized the importance of investing in Trinidad and Tobago’s cultural and creative industries. He highlighted that while the nation has historically prioritized oil and business sectors, arts and culture have often been overlooked.

“Trinidad and Tobago is rich in culture,” Montano said. “Caribbean music, soca music, is a Caribbean product, and Monk Music has embraced that platform to support young people. We aim to build bridges with global platforms like Apple, Spotify, YouTube, and Empire to give rising artists access to the tools and relationships they need to succeed.”

Reflections on Soca Monarch and the Future of Soca

Addressing the recently announced government-led soca competition and calls to revive the Soca Monarch, Montano shared his perspective on the evolution of the music industry.

“In life, we don’t get to go back, only forward. What got us here won’t get us there,” he said, reflecting on the golden era of Soca Monarch competitions featuring himself, Bunji Garlin, Fay-Ann Lyons, Destra Garcia, Iwer George, and SuperBlue.

While acknowledging the foundational role of Soca Monarch in building artists’ careers, Montano emphasized that the current era demands collaboration over competition. He called for a focus on enhancing the quality of soca music, including its writing, production, marketing, and messaging, to inspire both young people and the wider nation.

“I believe soca is next in line to become mainstream,” Montano said. “Afrobeats is taking the world by storm, and its sound is very similar to soca. We need to focus on making soca a global product by increasing access to new audiences in regions like India, Africa, and London, while nurturing the new generation of rising artists.”

Supporting Emerging Talent

Montano and Bravo both spoke about the importance of developing young talent like 47 Ronzy, with Bravo highlighting his persistence in collaborating with Montano to bring the riddim to life. The event also featured live snippets of the tracks from all five artists. Patrice Roberts, who was overseas, appeared via video to share her excitement about her contribution to the project.

Montano concluded by expressing optimism about the future of soca music, citing the interest of international audiences, including a German contingent currently studying and investing in soca.

“Carnival and competitions will always exist, but our focus is on working together to take soca to new heights,” he said.

The Pineapple Riddim is poised to make waves in the Carnival 2025 season, celebrating the genre’s vibrant energy and global potential.

Listen HERE