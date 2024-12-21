News Americas, New York, NY, December 21, 2024: Grammy-winning Jamaican reggae icon Buju Banton is set to headline the inaugural Tobago Rhythm and Soul Festival next April.

The festival, hosted by the Tobago Festivals Commission, will run from April 17 to 20, 2025, offering a lineup of diverse artists across different nights to cater to a variety of musical tastes. The announcement of Buju Banton’s performance generated significant buzz online. On December 7, the commission’s Facebook post garnered over 400 shares and more than 200 comments from excited fans eagerly anticipating the event.

Buju Banton performs onstage during Buju Banton’s Long Walk To Freedom New York on July 14, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Filling The Void For April Music Events

In 2024, the Tobago Festivals Commission chose not to host the customary Tobago Jazz Festival in April. Chief Secretary Farley Augustine stated that his administration aimed to let the private sector lead such events while the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) would play a supporting role.

This shift led to the creation of the Tobago Jazz and Music Weekend, hosted by Trinidad-based promotions company BlackTwoSugars from April 25-28, 2024.

In an interview with Newsday on December 9, Tobago Festivals Marketing and Communications Manager Anjaana Downes emphasized that the Tobago Rhythm and Soul Festival is not meant to replace the jazz festival. Instead, it fills the gap left by the absence of an April event hosted by the commission.

A Festival For All Audiences

The Tobago Rhythm and Soul Festival promises to appeal to a broad demographic with its three-night lineup, each night tailored to different audiences.

Saturday Night: Features a Seafood and Jazz event catering to a mature audience.

Sunday Night: A mixed-audience celebration with the headline performance by Buju Banton.

Downes encouraged the public to stay updated via the festival’s social media pages and website, where ticket details and early-bird specials will soon be announced. Tickets will be available through islandetickets.com.