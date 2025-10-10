By NAN News Editor

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Oct. 10, 2025: It was not Donald Trump but María Corina Machado Parisca, Venezuela’s fearless opposition leader, who has been awarded the ‘Nobel Peace Prize 2025,’ for her unwavering fight for democracy and human rights in her homeland. Her recognition marks a turning point for Venezuela’s pro-democracy movement and highlights the courage of a woman who refused to be silenced. Here are ten key things to know about the new Nobel laureate:

1. She’s One of Venezuela’s Most Prominent Opposition Figures

Born on October 7, 1967, in Caracas, Machado, 58, has spent two decades confronting Venezuela’s authoritarian regimes — first Hugo Chávez, then Nicolás Maduro. She has been described as the “Iron Lady” of Venezuelan politics for her steadfast refusal to compromise on democratic principles, even in the face of persecution and exile.

FLASHBACK – The Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado attends a protest called by the opposition in Caracas, Venezuela, on January 9, 2025, one day before the presidential inauguration. Machado, who reappears publicly to lead the demonstrations against Nicolas Maduro’s third term, is detained after being intercepted at the end of the gathering, according to her security team. (Photo by Jonathan Lanza/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

2. She Comes from a Family Steeped in History

Machado is a descendant of the 3rd Marquis of Toro and the great-great-granddaughter of Venezuelan historian Eduardo Blanco. Her family’s legacy is deeply tied to Venezuela’s independence movement, and she grew up surrounded by stories of sacrifice and patriotism — something that has clearly shaped her own political convictions.

3. From Engineer to Activist

Trained as an industrial engineer at Andrés Bello Catholic University, with a Master’s in finance from IESA, Machado initially worked in the private sector before turning her attention to social work. In 1992, she founded Fundación Atenea to support Caracas street children — an early sign of her lifelong commitment to public service.

4. She Co-Founded Súmate — A Symbol of Electoral Resistance

In 2002, Machado co-founded Súmate, a nonpartisan civil organization dedicated to protecting electoral transparency. The group helped organize the 2004 referendum to recall Hugo Chávez. Her efforts earned her international praise but also criminal charges of “treason and conspiracy” from the government.

5. She’s Faced Years of Repression and Intimidation

For her activism, Machado has been stripped of office, accused of treason, and barred from elections multiple times. In 2014, she was expelled from the National Assembly after denouncing Maduro’s abuses at the Organization of American States. She has endured attacks, threats, and surveillance but remains unbroken, famously declaring: “In a dictatorship, the weaker the regime, the greater the repression.”

6. The 2024 Election and Her Time in Hiding

In 2023, Machado won Venezuela’s opposition primary by a landslide, becoming the unity candidate against Nicolás Maduro. The regime responded by banning her from running. When she named philosopher Corina Yoris as her replacement, the government blocked her too. Despite intimidation, Machado continued to lead the opposition’s campaign. After the disputed 2024 presidential election, she went into hiding, citing threats to her life.

7. She’s the Face of Venezuela’s Fight for Democracy

Machado’s unwavering advocacy for peaceful, democratic change has made her a global symbol of defiance. Even while underground, she published an open letter in The Wall Street Journal detailing the regime’s election fraud. Her leadership has kept Venezuela’s democratic hopes alive amid censorship and repression.

8. International Recognition Came Before the Nobel

Before receiving the Nobel Peace Prize, Machado had already been honored with the 2024 Václav Havel Human Rights Prize and the European Parliament’s Sakharov Prize, alongside opposition leader Edmundo González. Time magazine named her one of the 100 most influential people of 2025, while the BBC listed her among its “100 Women” in 2018.

9. Her Politics: Liberal, Pro-Market, and Socially Progressive

Machado identifies as a classical liberal and pro-market reformer. She supports privatization of state enterprises, judicial reform, and same-sex marriage, while advocating for education and medical cannabis legalization. She’s also called for a ban on indefinite political re-election — a cornerstone of Chavismo’s entrenchment.

10. The Nobel Prize Cements Her Global Legacy



On October 10, 2025, the Nobel Committee recognized Machado “for her tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy.”

“Ms Machado is receiving the Nobel Peace Prize first and foremost for her efforts to advance democracy in Venezuela. But democracy is also in retreat internationally. Democracy – understood as the right to freely express one’s opinion, to cast one’s vote and to be represented in elective government – is the foundation of peace both within countries and between countries,” the Committee stated on its website. “The award places her in the company of Aung San Suu Kyi, Lech Wałęsa, and Nelson Mandela — figures who led their nations through dark chapters toward freedom.”

As María Corina Machado stood on the world stage this week, she said her Nobel Peace Prize is the “achievement of a whole society.” In a video of Machado receiving the news posted to the Nobel Prize website and social media, she expressed shock at winning. “Oh my God, I have no words.” she said. “I am just one person. I certainly do not deserve this.”

About the Norwegian Nobel Committee

Established by Norway’s Storting (Parliament) in 1897, the Norwegian Nobel Committee is responsible for selecting the Nobel Peace Prize laureates in accordance with Alfred Nobel’s will. The committee is composed of five members elected for six-year terms, reflecting the political balance of the Storting, though sitting parliamentarians and government officials are now barred from serving to preserve independence.

The Committee meets at the Nobel Institute in Oslo, in a historic room adorned with portraits of all Nobel Peace laureates. Its members for 2025 are Jørgen Watne Frydnes (Chair), Asle Toje (Vice Chair), Anne Enger, Kristin Clemet, and Gry Larsen, with Kristian Berg Harpviken serving as secretary. Their deliberations remain confidential — a tradition that underscores the integrity and global trust vested in the Nobel Peace Prize.