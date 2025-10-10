By NAN ET Editor | News Americas

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Oct. 10, 2025: It’s New Music Friday — and the Caribbean heat is real. This week’s line-up of reggae, soca, and dancehall drops features island heavyweights and rising stars bringing vibrant new sounds to streaming platforms everywhere, especially on Miami Carnival weekend.

Alborosie Announces New Album Nine Mile, Drops “Trench Town Legend”

Reggae veteran Alborosie returns with a heartfelt tribute to his roots on “Trench Town Legend,” the lead single from his upcoming album Nine Mile, due out October 24. Recorded at his Kingston-based Shengen Studio, the album honors Bob Marley’s birthplace and blends lovers rock, roots reggae, and even hints of 80s rock and bossa nova. The visual, filmed in Trench Town, captures the soul of reggae’s birthplace and Alborosie’s reverence for its history.

Meanwhile, a remastered gem just dropped — King Jammy’s restoration of Wayne Smith’s 1983 classic Smoker Super. The digital remaster revives a dancehall milestone with pristine sound.

MagicX Drops Carnival-Ready Anthem “Arch Ya Back”

From Sint Maarten, MagicX brings pure festival fire on “Arch Ya Back,” produced by Bertaux “Mr. Rude” Fleming for Rock ’N Vibes Entertainment. Featuring live instruments by Edsel Eusebius and mastered by Prestine Productions, the soca fusion is built for waistlines and road vibes.

Preedy Spreads Sunshine with “Jammin”

Soca hitmaker Preedy is back with “Jammin,” a smooth, feel-good anthem drenched in Caribbean sunshine. Produced by Romell “Smiddy” Smith with live guitars and bass from Dion Mansingh and Miguel Charles, it’s a vibrant blend of rhythm and positivity.

GBM Nutron & Nailah Blackman Team Up for “Tay Lay Lay”

Two of soca’s boldest voices — GBM Nutron and Nailah Blackman — join forces for “Tay Lay Lay,” produced by GBM Production and Anson Pro. Their collab brings high-energy vibes, catchy hooks, and undeniable chemistry.

Fro Hummer Turns Up the Heat with “Bumpa Law”

Trinidad’s Fro Hummer delivers another carnival scorcher with “Bumpa Law,” produced by Azaryah and written by Seumas Keelan Callender. The track’s bassline is pure movement — a tribute to freedom and dancefloor culture.

Jimmy October Releases ‘EPISODE 3’

Trinidad & Tobago’s Jimmy October continues to redefine the Caribbean soundscape with his new EP EPISODE 3, a fusion of soca, calypso, reggae, dancehall, and afrobeats. Produced by Brooklyn Decent, Jelani “Pops” Shaw, Malary, and Cxdet, the project follows his tours with Ruger and Kes under Ineffable Records.

From St. Lucia to Trinidad, this New Music Friday captures the Caribbean’s rich rhythm, creative spirit, and ever-evolving global influence — proof that island music continues to lead the world in vibe and versatility.