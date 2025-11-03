NEWS AMERICAS, CHEONGJU, South Korea, Mon. Nov. 3, 2025: Tens of thousands of believers who had long struggled to understand the Bible gathered once again at Shincheonji Church of Jesus, the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony, declaring that they have “mastered the Book of Revelation.”

At the ‘Zion Christian Mission Center 116th Graduation Ceremony’ held at Cheongju Church in the Tabernacle of Witness of Shincheonji Church on Nov. 2, 2025.

According to the church, 59,192 people completed the program through the Zion Christian Mission Center, a biblical education institute operated by Shincheonji Church of Jesus (Chairman Lee Man-hee). The group said the graduates are “believers who have mastered the entire Bible from Genesis through Revelation.”

The Zion Christian Mission Center offers a structured curriculum covering the full Bible, emphasizing prophecy and fulfillment to help students understand the flow of God’s will and scripture. To graduate, students must complete three levels – elementary, intermediate, and advanced—and score at least 90 percent on a comprehensive exam.

Standing before the crowd, Chairman Lee said, “Scripture warns that if you add to or subtract from God’s word, you cannot enter the kingdom of heaven” (Revelation 22:18–19). “Our church masters Revelation,” he said. “If you truly seek genuine faith, come to Shincheonji and learn.”

He added, “Too many people claim to believe in Jesus yet fail to follow the Bible completely. Do not rely on church authority—examine for yourself whether your faith aligns with the scriptures.”

Despite increasing persecution, criticism, and opposition toward Shincheonji, nearly 60,000 people graduated this year. The number of pastors among them continues to grow, with more than 13,500 pastors completing the program in the past four years.

One of the featured testimonies came from graduate Oh Seon-kyung, a former pastor who said she had planted three churches before joining Shincheonji.

“I thought I was a true Christian dedicating my life to the Lord’s kingdom and glory,” she said. “But deep inside, I carried a heavy burden: I couldn’t understand Revelation. Even after reading the Bible more than 30 times, I couldn’t find the answers. Ashamed before my congregation, I eventually stepped down from ministry.”

She recalled that her perspective changed after joining the Zion Mission Center. “On the first day of class, my heart opened within an hour. Every lesson was rooted solely in scriptural logic and truth,” she said. “Now I can boldly declare, ‘I have mastered the Book of Revelation!’”

Tan Young-jin, general director of the Zion Christian Mission Center, said the continued growth of graduates despite public misunderstanding is evidence of divine work.

“Even amid extreme prejudice, the number of people transformed by the word continues to increase,” he said. “Our graduates have come to understand the true realities of the Bible that even pastors had not learned. A new era of faith—transformed not by knowledge but by truth—is dawning.”

The graduation ceremony, themed “Love and Blessing: Light Illuminating the World,” filled the church in Cheongju with about 20,000 graduates. Due to limited space, additional participants joined remotely from Shincheonji churches across Korea and abroad via livestream.



