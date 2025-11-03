News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Mon. Nov. 3, 2025: With 28 confirmed dead and thousands left without food, water, shelter, or electricity following Hurricane Melissa’s catastrophic impact, Jamaicans at home and abroad are rallying to help. Roads have crumbled into muddy trails, schools and churches lie in ruins, and communication remains limited across several parishes. Yet, amid the devastation, the Jamaican global diaspora is stepping up – mobilizing funds, supplies, and relief networks to reach those in desperate need. Here are some of the most trusted organizations to support Hurricane Melissa victims.

Residents help move food supplies at a community center before distribution to the Whitehouse community in Westmoreland, Jamaica, one of the areas most severely affected by the passage of Hurricane Melissa, on November 2, 2025. (Photo by RICARDO MAKYN/AFP via Getty Images)

American Friends Of Jamaica (AFJ) & Golden Krust

The American Friends of Jamaica, (AFJ) has teamed up with Golden Krust to raise over US$250,000 for disaster relief. Golden Krust has already contributed $10,000 and is encouraging customers at its restaurants nationwide to donate $1, $3, or $5 at checkout. All proceeds will go directly to AFJ-led relief projects in Jamaica. In addition to financial donations, Golden Krust locations are collecting non-perishable foods and essential goods to be shipped to affected communities.

To support, visit the AFJ Golden Krust fundraiser.

Residents wait in line to receive food supplies in the Whitehouse community of Westmoreland, Jamaica, one of the areas hardest hit by Hurricane Melissa, on November 2, 2025. Planes and helicopters carrying humanitarian aid headed to Jamaica on October 31, three days after Melissa slammed into the island nation and killed at least 19 people. Information Minister Dana Morris Dixon told a briefing that authorities had “quite credible” reports of possibly five additional deaths but had not yet been able to confirm. (Photo by Ricardo Makyn / AFP) (Photo by RICARDO MAKYN/AFP via Getty Images)

Food For The Poor & The Sean Paul Foundation

Grammy-winning artist Sean Paul has partnered with Food For The Poor through his foundation to mobilize global giving. “Hurricane Melissa has caused serious damage,” he shared. “Families are displaced and homes destroyed. I’m matching every dollar raised – up to $50,000 – to double our impact.” Fans can donate directly through Food For The Poor Jamaica.

Clive Tomlinson, 55, sits under a tree with his two-year-old daughter Sarah amid rubble in Westmoreland, Jamaica, following the passage of Hurricane Melissa, on November 2, 2025. Planes and helicopters carrying humanitarian aid headed to Jamaica on October 31, three days after Melissa slammed into the island nation and killed at least 19 people. Information Minister Dana Morris Dixon told a briefing that authorities had “quite credible” reports of possibly five additional deaths but had not yet been able to confirm. (Photo by Ricardo Makyn / AFP) (Photo by RICARDO MAKYN/AFP via Getty Images)

World Central Kitchen (WCK)

Chef José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen is on the ground feeding families through 30+ restaurant partners across Jamaica. Two major field kitchens — including one in Montego Bay supported by the Sandals Foundation – are cooking tens of thousands of meals daily. WCK’s team is also operating in Negril, bringing hot meals to displaced families and emergency workers.

Donate at wck.org/relief/melissa-25.

A man looks on among trees stripped of many branches by Hurricane Melissa in Westmoreland, Jamaica, on November 2, 2025. Planes and helicopters carrying humanitarian aid headed to Jamaica on October 31, three days after Melissa slammed into the island nation and killed at least 19 people. Information Minister Dana Morris Dixon told a briefing that authorities had “quite credible” reports of possibly five additional deaths but had not yet been able to confirm. (Photo by Ricardo Makyn / AFP) (Photo by RICARDO MAKYN/AFP via Getty Images)

Global Empowerment Mission (GEM) & St. Thomas University

The Global Empowerment Mission (GEM) is coordinating large-scale relief shipments to Jamaica with help from AFJ, the Caribbean Bar Association, and St. Thomas University (STU) in Miami. STU students are volunteering at GEM’s Doral warehouse, assembling relief kits, while the university hosts donation drives across campus. Learn more or volunteer at globalempowermentmission.org.

Samaritan’s Purse

The Boone-based Christian nonprofit Samaritan’s Purse has deployed teams to Jamaica with over 38,000 pounds of aid, including an emergency field hospital bound for Black River, where the local hospital was destroyed. The 30-bed facility includes a surgical unit, ICU, and maternity ward to care for mothers and newborns. Support their mission at samaritanspurse.org.

Bob and Rita Marley Foundation Relief Fund

The Bob and Rita Marley Foundation Relief Fund on GoFundMe has surpassed $42,000. Partnering with UFC Champion Aljamain “Funk Master” Sterling, the foundation aims to deliver emergency supplies, roofing kits, and rebuilding assistance to families. Donate at gofundme.com/f/the-bob-and-rita-marley-foundation-relief-fund.

AFUWI & JahJah Foundation

The American Foundation for the University of the West Indies (AFUWI) and JahJah Foundation are raising funds to support affected students and faculty. Donations can be made at afuwi.org or via Zelle at [email protected].

Team Jamaica Bickle

Known for supporting Jamaican athletes, Team Jamaica Bickle is raising emergency funds to replace destroyed training equipment and provide nutrition and supplies to athletes whose homes and facilities were damaged.

Contribute at givelively.org/donate/team-jamaica-bickle-inc.

Hands International

Hands International, a volunteer medical mission, will deploy to Jamaica on November 9, 2025, to deliver medicine and healthcare supplies. The organization is seeking urgent donations to fund its work. Support their effort at gofundme.com/f/hands-international-jamaica-relief.

In South Florida

Confirmed Drop-Off Locations in South Florida:

City of Miramar:

Fire Station 19 – 6700 Miramar Parkway

Fire Station 70 – 9001 Miramar Parkway

Fire Station 84 – 14801 SW 27th Street

Fire Station 100 – 2800 SW 184th Avenue

Fire Station 107 – 11811 Miramar Parkway

Miramar Police Headquarters – 11765 City Hall Promenade

City of Lauderhill:

City Hall – 5581 W. Oakland Park Blvd.

Veterans Park – 7600 NW 50th St.

John Mullins Park – 2000 NW 55th Ave.

Westwind Park – 4550 NW 82nd Ave.

Lauderhill Historical Museum – 1080 NW 47th Ave.

Joy’s Roti Delight – 1205 NW 40th Ave. (Daily, 9 AM–9 PM)



Jamaican Women of Florida, (JWOF), are also collecting supplies at Island SPACE Museum, 8000 W. Broward Blvd., Plantation, Thursday–Sunday, 11 AM–7 PM.

Central Florida And Beyond

In Kissimmee, Vice Mayor Angela Eady and the Alianza Center are organizing an emergency donation drive and community meeting to coordinate relief for Jamaica.

SUPPORT FOR THE ANIMALS

The Animal House Jamaica

Founded in the 1990’s because of serious concerns about the plight of animals on

the north coast of Jamaica, THE ANIMAL HOUSE JAMAICA has been helping stray, injured, abandoned, and feral (wild) animals and their owners for more than six years. They provide food, shelter, medical care (including spay and neuter), and adoptive services to both animals and owners in need.

Address: P.O. Box 775, Ocho Rios, St. Ann, Jamaica WI

Email: [email protected]

Follow them on Facebook here.

DONATE HERE via PayPal

Jamaica Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (JSPCA)

In operation for more than 100 years, JSPCA promotes humane treatment of animals through education, medical care, advocacy, and rehoming.

Phone: +1 876-929-0320

Headquarters: 10 Winchester Road, Kingston

DONATE VIA THEIR WEBSITE

Animal Welfare Advocacy Group (AWAG)

An umbrella group that unites NGOs, government partners, and individuals to improve animal welfare laws and education. Find their website here.

Save the STRAYS: Jamaica

A community-based Facebook group that rescues and rehomes stray animals while also offering owner support and conservation advocacy. Find their Facebook here.

Montego Bay Animal Haven (MBAH)

Founded in 2009, MBAH runs a sanctuary for abandoned pets, spay/neuter programs, and public education initiatives.

Phone: +1 876-260-3527

Website: montegobayanimalhaven.com

Kitties of Kingston

Volunteer-based group caring for sick, homeless, and abandoned cats. Find their Facebook here.

OnlyPaws Cat Rescue

Provides food and support for community cats in Kingston. Active on Instagram.

Kingston Community Animal Welfare (KCAW)

Offers food, veterinary care, and spay/neuter services for stray dogs and cats. Updates are shared through their Facebook page. Learn more here.

Negril Pup Rescue

Dedicated to saving neglected and abused street dogs in the Negril area.

Phone: +1 876-218-5561

Website: negrilpuprescue.com