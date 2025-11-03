News Americas, GEORGETOWN, Guyana, Mon. Nov. 3, 2025: Guyanese businessman Azruddin Mohamed, leader of the We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) party, was sworn in on Monday as a Member of Parliament (MP) in Guyana, despite being under U.S. sanctions, a criminal indictment and an active extradition request from the United States.

Guyanese businessman Azruddin Mohamed takes the oath as he is sworn in as a Guyana MP.

The swearing-in took place during the opening of Guyana’s 13th Parliament at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre. All members, including those from both the government and opposition benches, took their oaths of office in what WIN described as a “historic” moment.

It is the first time a U.S.-sanctioned and indicted individual accused of gold smuggling, money laundering and customs fraud has entered the National Assembly.

A Defiant Arrival

Mohamed made a grand entrance to Parliament in a Lamborghini, the same luxury car that U.S. investigators allege was part of a multimillion-dollar tax evasion and gold smuggling scheme. Witnesses said the vehicle’s engine was revved loudly upon arrival.

Guyana’s WIN leader, businessman Azruddin Mohamed, arrived at the Parliamentary sitting in his Lamborghini.

As a Muslim, Mohamed took his oath on the Qur’an, maintaining his composure as cameras flashed. But his presence in the chamber sparked unease among lawmakers and legal observers who questioned how a man facing such serious allegations could now sit as a legislator.

Legal and Political Reactions

Dr. Terrence Campbell, leader of the APNU parliamentary team, urged Mohamed to “respect Westminster conventions,” which traditionally require politicians facing criminal proceedings to resign or step aside pending the outcome of their cases.

Mohamed’s WIN party secured 16 of the 29 non-government seats in the new Parliament – positioning him as the presumptive Opposition Leader once administrative formalities are complete. However, his elevation comes as he and his 73-year-old father, Nazar Mohamed, continue to face extradition proceedings in local courts.

Both men were arrested in Georgetown last Friday following an extradition request from the U.S. Department of Justice, which has charged them with wire fraud, mail fraud, money laundering, conspiracy, and customs violations linked to an alleged US$50 million gold export and tax evasion scheme.

The pair are currently out on GUY$150,000 bail each, have surrendered their passports, and must report weekly to the police.

Legal experts have dismissed speculation that Mohamed’s parliamentary status could shield him from extradition.



U.S. Charges and Sanctions

Mohamed and his father were sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control,(OFAC) in 2024 for alleged involvement in tax evasion, trade-based money laundering, and gold smuggling. The U.S. indictment, unsealed last month, details how the Mohameds allegedly evaded export taxes and royalties on over 10,000 kilograms of gold, falsified customs declarations, and attempted to ship US$5.3 million in undeclared gold through Miami International Airport.

The case has placed Guyana’s anti-corruption and financial transparency efforts under the global microscope. Diplomatic sources indicate that the U.S. is closely monitoring the situation following Mohamed’s swearing-in.

The Road Ahead

As the WIN party attempts to consolidate its influence in Parliament, Mohamed faces an uphill legal battle that could end with extradition to Florida to face trial.

For now, the self-styled “simple miner” continues to project confidence, flashing his trademark smile behind sunglasses and claiming political persecution.