News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Tues. Nov. 3, 2205: After a hurricane, like Hurricane Melissa, your immune system faces contamination, injuries, mosquitoes, mold, and stress. Immunity is best preserved through simple, deliberate actions, not quick fixes. Here are several ways to stay safe despite the challenges.

A man drives through a flooded street en route from Fullerswood to Black River following the passage of Hurricane Melissa, in St. Elizabeth, Jamaica on October 29, 2025. (Photo by RICARDO MAKYN/AFP via Getty Images)

1. Drink Only Safe Water

Boil, bottle, or disinfect all water. Use unscented bleach to maintain at least 0.5 mg/L chlorine. Avoid floodwater. Seek care for fever, headache, muscle pain, or jaundice.

2. Eat Only Safe Food

Discard perishable foods exposed to heat or floodwater. Use shelf-stable foods and peel fruits with safe water.

3. Practice Hygiene

Wash hands with soap and water before meals, after using the toilet, or when dirty. If water is limited, use alcohol-based hand rub with at least 60 percent alcohol.

4. Control Mosquitoes

Remove standing water. Cover tanks and cisterns. Use repellents, bed nets, and protective clothing.

5. Prevent Mold

Remove water-damaged materials within 48 hours. Use ventilation, N95 masks, and gloves during cleanup.

6. Avoid Carbon Monoxide

Run generators outdoors and six meters from openings. Install CO alarms. Seek help if you experience dizziness, nausea, or headache.

7. Care for Wounds

Clean cuts with soap and safe water. Seek medical attention for deep or contaminated wounds. Keep tetanus vaccination up to date.

8. Maintain Nutrition and Hydration

Eat protein, fruits, vegetables, and iron-rich foods. Use oral rehydration solution for diarrhea or vomiting. Continue breastfeeding when possible.

9. Support Mental Health

Maintain routines, sleep, and social connection. Psychological First Aid helps manage stress and restore balance.

10. Stay Informed

Follow updates from PAHO, CARPHA, and local health authorities to protect yourself and your community.

Immunity after a hurricane is preserved by safe water, safe food, hygiene, mosquito protection, clean air, wound care, nutrition, mental health, and reliable information. These simple actions strengthen your body and mind and support recovery.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Dr. David W. Newton, originally from Antigua and Barbuda, is a physician, researcher, and community leader with advanced degrees in Nursing, Medicine, Healthcare Administration, Biomedical Sciences, and Theology. He serves as Vice President of Greenville Medical Center, LLC, and researcher at Einstein Medical Institute. Dr. Newton integrates science and spirituality to guide communities toward holistic health, recovery, and resilience.