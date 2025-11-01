By News Americas Staff

News Americas, GEORGETOWN, Guyana, Sat. Nov. 1, 2025: The leader of Guyana’s new opposition party, We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) Azruddin Mohamed, says he thought the more than 30 gunmen in masks who surrounded him and his driver on Friday “wanted to kill me there or execute me.”

His comments came after he was arrested Friday by what he described as heavily armed police officers outside the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) headquarters in Georgetown and thrown into the back of a pick-up. “These are the same Special Branch guys who follow my every move daily,” he said after being released on GUY$150,000 bail (approximately US$720) following a court appearance.

Guyana’s new opposition leader was arrested and then released on bail on Oct. 31, 2025.

The 38-year-old politician, who is set to be sworn in officially as the country’s new opposition leader in Parliament on Nov. 3rd, and his father, 73-year-old businessman and billionaire Nazar Mohamed, were taken into custody following an extradition request from the United States. The request stems from an indictment unsealed by a U.S. Grand Jury in the Southern District of Florida on October 6, 2025, alleging their involvement in a US$50 million gold export and tax evasion scheme. Mohamed, whose WIN party won the second-largest number of seats in Guyana’s September 1 general election, insists the charges are politically motivated.

The Charges

The Mohameds face multiple counts of wire fraud, mail fraud, conspiracy, aiding and abetting, money laundering, and customs violations.

According to the indictment, the scheme allegedly ran from 2017 to June 2024, involving falsified customs declarations, reused export seals, and the evasion of export taxes on more than 10,000 kilograms of gold.

The indictment also references the attempted shipment of US$5.3 million in undeclared gold seized at Miami International Airport and the under-invoicing of a US$680,000 luxury vehicle.

In June 2024, the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned both men and their company, Mohamed’s Enterprise, accusing them of gold smuggling, tax evasion, and money laundering.

“I am innocent,” Mohamed said. “This gold export business belongs to my father. The government is behind these sanctions. They have agents working with U.S. authorities to target us.” His attorney, Roysdale Forde, said the extradition will face significant legal resistance.

“We are nowhere close to beginning this process,” Forde told reporters. “There will be major challenges – all the way to the Caribbean Court of Justice, (CCJ). It is not lost on us that this action comes just days before Mr. Mohamed is to be elected Opposition Leader.”

Forde described the proceedings as “an effort to prevent that from happening,” arguing that the state had “done nothing for months” but moved suddenly to obstruct his client’s political appointment.

The case has been adjourned until November 10th, with both men ordered to report daily to the police beginning November 7th.

Background

The Mohamed’s business empire, built on gold trading and mining, has been at the center of controversy for years. Their inclusion on the U.S. sanctions list in 2024 followed accusations that they manipulated Guyana’s export system to evade millions in taxes and duties.

Despite the allegations, Mohamed’s populist WIN movement surged in the September elections, riding a wave of discontent with rising inequality and corruption concerns. He came out of the court to hundreds of supporters outside who hugged and at one point even lifted him up in their enthusism.

Writing on Facebook today, Mohamed posted: “I am truly humbled by the love and support shown to me and my family by our loyal supporters. To you, I express my heartfelt gratitude. I would also like to thank my capable and dedicated legal team, particularly Attorneys-at-Law Siand Dhurjon, Damien DaSilva, Nigel Hughes, Darren Wade, and Senior Counsel Roysdale Forde, along with all who continue to believe that every single Guyanese is entitled to a fair judicial process. This was a desperate attempt by the PPP to prevent my swearing in as the Opposition Leader in the National Assembly. Who God chooses no one can oppose!!! Thank you all.”