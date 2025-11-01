By News Americas Staff Writer

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Sat. Nov. 1, 2025: The Bob and Rita Marley Foundation’s Hurricane Melissa Relief Fund is rapidly gaining support as donations pour in from around the world to assist Jamaica’s recovery.

Cedella Marley, seen here at the Bob Marley Hope Road premiere at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on July 18, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada, is stepping up to help Jamaican victims of Hurricane Melissa. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Bob Marley Hope Road)

The Foundation’s GoFundMe campaign, launched to aid victims of Hurricane Melissa, has now raised over USD $30,000 toward its $250,000 goal. Among the most notable contributors is Cedella Marley, daughter of the late reggae legend Bob Marley and his wife Rita Marley, who personally donated $10,000, making her the campaign’s top donor so far.

Joining the effort is Jamaican-born UFC fighter Aljamain “Funk Master” Sterling, who contributed $5,000, underscoring the global Jamaican community’s commitment to helping those affected by the deadly storm.

“Every dollar raised on this fundraiser will be delivered to trusted organizations and local response efforts throughout Jamaica,” organizers stated on the campaign page.

Debris is seen littering the side of a road following the passage of Hurricane Melissa, in Black River, St. Elizabeth, Jamaica on October 29, 2025. (Photo by RICARDO MAKYN/AFP via Getty Images)

In their appeal, the Foundation emphasized unity and gratitude: “Jamaica has given the world so much — music, champions, and culture that moves hearts everywhere. Now it’s time for us to give back. Let’s stand together as one global family to bring relief, recovery, and renewed strength to the island we love.”

According to the campaign, funds will be used to provide emergency supplies such as clothing and hygiene items to affected families, as well as to support rebuilding efforts through the distribution of roofing kits to homeowners who suffered structural damage.

Each roofing kit, valued at US$3,800, includes zinc, lumber, nails, screws, and on-site installation by a certified technician. The Foundation says it will work closely with local partners to ensure equitable distribution of aid across communities in need.

Hurricane Melissa has left a trail of destruction across Jamaica, displacing thousands and devastating key infrastructure. The Foundation’s initiative aims to bring tangible, immediate relief to those struggling to rebuild their lives.

To donate or learn more, visit the official campaign page:

👉 https://www.gofundme.com/f/the-bob-and-rita-marley-foundation-relief-fund

