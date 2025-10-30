NewsAmericasNow.com, KINGSTON, Jamaica, Oct. 31, 2025: Jamaican entertainers at home and abroad are rallying to support their country in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa, the most powerful storm ever to hit the island.

Leading the charge is Grammy Award–winning musician Shaggy, who has teamed up with Orlando attorney Dan Newlin to fly in emergency aid using two private jets. Together, they are delivering water, medicine, flashlights, and other essentials to some of Jamaica’s hardest-hit communities.

Singer Shaggy is among entertainers pitching in to help their homeland.

“My country has been devastated by this,” Shaggy told NBC6. “My wife was on the ground at our home in Jamaica, and the destruction was horrendous.”

The musician, born Orville Burrell in Kingston, personally organized two flights that arrived Thursday, with a third scheduled for Saturday. The aircrafts will land in Kingston before distributing supplies in coordination with local relief teams.

“They don’t have the infrastructure that we do. So we’ve been blessed to live the American dream in different ways. This is our time to give back,” Newlin said.

Officials confirmed Thursday that several of Jamaica’s airports have reopened to receive relief flights, with 13 planes expected to land throughout the day yesterday.

Known for his deep philanthropic work, including raising over JMD $100 million for the Bustamante Hospital for Children, Shaggy’s latest effort reinforces his reputation as both an artist and humanitarian. His arrival with much-needed aid has been met with gratitude and praise from citizens and government officials alike.

Sean Paul Launches $50,000 Matching Fund for Relief Efforts

Meanwhile, Jamaica dancehall superstar Sean Paul has also joined the recovery efforts, pledging to match donations up to US$50,000 through his Sean Paul Foundation, in partnership with Food For The Poor Jamaica.

In a heartfelt Instagram video, Paul urged fans around the world to contribute: “My island Jamaica is going through a tough time right now. Hurricane Melissa has caused a lot of damage. People are misplaced, people are hurt, people are without help right now. I’m just asking from your heart, if you can give to the country that has given you so much – for your entertainment and peace of mind.”

Paul’s foundation is working to deliver humanitarian aid to the most affected areas, focusing on food, water, and shelter for displaced families.

Beenie Man, Spice, and Lady Saw Join the Movement

Sean Paul is also stepping up for Jamaica.

Dancehall legend Beenie Man is mobilizing his Beenie Man Foundation Crisis Rescue Team to assist residents, particularly in rural communities cut off by flooding and landslides.

Bennie Man has stepped up to help those in need.

Posting a serene morning video of the sky after the storm, Beenie Man shared a message of faith and resilience: “Grateful for life and calm after Hurricane Melissa. Start your day with love and help out a neighbor who needs assistance. Together we will rebuild.”

Meanwhile, Spice announced that her Grace Hamilton Women Empowerment Foundation is coordinating direct assistance and urged those in need to email [email protected].

In another powerful act of generosity, Lady Saw offered to open her eight-bedroom home to single mothers with babies who have lost everything in the storm.

A Nation of Stars, United in Service

From corporate partners and diaspora donors to Jamaica’s biggest music icons, the outpouring of support underscores the country’s enduring spirit of solidarity. As the nation begins the long road to recovery, these entertainers are proving that when the music stops, the mission to uplift Jamaica continues.