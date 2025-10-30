NewsAmericasNow.com, MIAMI, FL, Oct. 31, 2025: Royal Caribbean Group has announced a $1 million donation to aid Jamaica’s recovery following the catastrophic impact of Hurricane Melissa, which left widespread destruction across the island earlier this week.

The donation – made through Global Empowerment Mission (GEM) – will support relief and long-term rebuilding efforts in partnership with GEM’s Caribbean Recovery Team based in Kingston, which is already coordinating the delivery of emergency supplies. “In times of need, Royal Caribbean Group remains steadfast in supporting the local communities where our ships and employees call home,” the company said in a statement.

Delivering Relief and Essential Supplies

The pledged funds will go toward providing care packages, bottled water, canned goods, and non-perishable foods to families in affected areas, alongside ongoing recovery initiatives expected to continue for several months.

Royal Caribbean Group – parent company of Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea – is also using its global logistics network to help transport relief supplies to Jamaica, where infrastructure damage has made ground distribution difficult. “Our Hurricane Melissa disaster relief efforts are focused on delivering care packages and essential supplies to those affected,” the company added. “Together with GEM, we can make a significant impact and support sustainable, long-term recovery.”

Supporting Jamaican Crew and Communities

With over 1,200 Jamaican crew members and shoreside employees, Royal Caribbean Group has deep ties to the island. The company has pledged additional emotional and logistical support for its Jamaica-based staff and their families impacted by the hurricane. “Our thoughts and actions are with the people of Jamaica impacted by the hurricane,” said Michael Bayley, President and CEO of Royal Caribbean. “We have been in touch with the Government and many of our employees and crew from the island.”

Royal Caribbean ships routinely visit Falmouth, one of Jamaica’s key cruise ports. In November alone, six of its vessels – including Oasis of the Seas, Symphony of the Seas, and Adventure of the Seas – are scheduled to call on Falmouth, potentially delivering more aid shipments and reconnecting crew members with loved ones.