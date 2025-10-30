News Americas, KINGSTON, Jamaica, Oct. 31, 2025: More than 170 communities across six of Jamaica’s hardest-hit parishes have been moderately or severely affected by Hurricane Melissa’s devastating passage, according to Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Desmond McKenzie as he updated media yesterday on the Jamaica hurricane.

Keith Ashby walks past a tree that fell on his house following the passage of Hurricane Melissa, in the Newell community, St. Elizabeth, Jamaica on October 29, 2025. (Photo by RICARDO MAKYN/AFP via Getty Images)

In Jamaica, officials said they had dedicated a helicopter to the recovery of bodies. The country’s information minister told Reuters on Thursday that at least 19 people were killed in the storm, including a child, and they expected the death toll to keep rising. In one isolated community, residents pleaded with officials to remove the body of one victim tangled in a tree. On Thursday, dozens of U.S. search-and-rescue experts landed in Jamaica along with their dogs.

Nicola Gowdie who lost her entire home, stands on October 29, 2025 where only the foundation of the building remains following the passage the previous day of Hurricane Melissa, in the Fullerswood community, St. Elizabeth, Jamaica. (Photo by RICARDO MAKYN/AFP via Getty Images)

Speaking at a special media briefing at Jamaica House, Minister McKenzie identified Manchester, St. Elizabeth, Trelawny, Hanover, Westmoreland, and St. James as the most impacted parishes, with widespread flooding, landslides, and infrastructural damage reported.

He confirmed that 117 members of the Jamaica Defence Force’s Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART) have been deployed to support search-and-rescue operations and deliver emergency food packages alongside the Jamaica Constabulary Force and Jamaica Fire Brigade.

A man walks past a car and damaged buildings October 29, 2025 following the passage the previous day of Hurricane Melissa, in Black River, St. Elizabeth, Jamaica. (Photo by RICARDO MAKYN/AFP via Getty Images)

“They are en route, making clearance and distributing food packages in many accessible communities,” McKenzie said. Relief efforts are being coordinated with local and international partners, including the World Food Programme (WFP), UNICEF, Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA), Red Cross, and Salvation Army.

The Minister also praised the thousands of “well-thinking Jamaicans” who have joined volunteer efforts to provide relief and support to affected residents.

To strengthen coordination and transparency, the Government has launched a new national relief website to mobilize donations, streamline aid, and support recovery across the island.

Meanwhile, more than 13,000 people remained crowded into shelters, with 72% of the island without power and only 35% of mobile phone sites in operation, officials said. People clutched cash as they formed long lines at the few gas stations and supermarkets open in affected areas.