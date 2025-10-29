News Americas, KINGSTON, Jamaica, Oct. 29, 2025: Thirty seven years after Hurricane Gilbert, came Hurricane Melissa, which made landfall in New Hope, Westmoreland, in South Western Jamaica Tuesday as a Category 5 storm – the strongest ever to make landfall in the Caribbean island. It arrived with maximum sustained winds estimated at 185 miles per hour.

Flooding in western Jamaica following Hurricane Melissa’s direct hit.

The storm left behind a trail of devastation across most of the Southwestern areas including St. Elizabeth including Black River, Sav La Mar, Clarendon, Montego Bay and other areas. It ripped roofs from hospitals, submerged bridges, and flattened homes across western and southern parishes. Prime Minister Andrew Holness has officially declared a national disaster area.

The roof of the St. Elizabeth hospital in Jamaica was destroyed by Hurricane Melissa.

The Government’s preliminary needs list estimates at least 400,000 people will require assistance, including temporary shelter, food, and medical aid.

Damage in Black River, Jamaica, located on the southwest side of the island.

International donors, Diaspora organizations and local communities are mobilizing to provide urgent relief to the island.

Major Donations Begin Flowing In

In one of the largest early relief contributions to date, the Miami HEAT, the Micky & Madeleine Arison Family Foundation, and Carnival Corporation announced a US $1 million (JMD $150 million) donation through the humanitarian group Direct Relief.

“Our hearts go out to the people of Jamaica,” said Eric Woolworth, President of The HEAT Group’s Business Operations. “Direct Relief provides life-saving and ongoing assistance — critical as residents begin the long road to rebuilding.”

Carnival Corporation CEO Josh Weinstein echoed the sentiment, noting the company’s deep connection to Jamaica: “We need to support its communities now more than ever. Donating to Direct Relief will help fund vital assistance to individuals and families whose lives have been upended by this devastating storm.”

Direct Relief CEO Amy Weaver confirmed that 100 field medic packs — containing first aid and triage supplies — are already prepared for deployment. The organization also stands ready to ship additional medical and hygiene supplies once the Norman Manley International Airport reopens on Thursday.

Diaspora-Led Drives Gain Momentum

Across the U.S., the Jamaican diaspora is mobilizing. In New York, the American Friends of Jamaica, (AFJ) has already raised $1 million in match funds within 48 hours, with a goal to double that total. “That will go to immediate relief efforts and rebuilding,” said AFJ President Wendy Hart.

In the Bronx, Jamaicans Abroad Helping Jamaicans At Home, (JAHJAH Foundation) has opened a donation drop-off site at The Original Dumpling Shop, collecting water, food, hygiene kits, zinc sheets, and lumber for reconstruction. “We intend to send two containers — one with building materials and one with essentials,” said Dr. Trevor Dixon, the group’s founder.

In Philadelphia, donation centers at Besco Shippers (5425 Baltimore Ave) and True United Church (6201 Old York Rd) are accepting tarps, generators, canned goods, and hygiene kits, while the Jamaica Consulate of Philadelphia is coordinating volunteers.

In South Florida, cities like Miramar and Lauderhill have set up multiple fire stations as collection points. Living Well Community Care, a Boynton Beach-based team of Jamaican health professionals, is preparing to travel to rural parishes to deliver medical aid and supplies.

Damage and Urgent Needs

Four major hospitals – Black River, Noel Holmes, Cornwall Regional, and Falmouth – have sustained significant damage, disrupting medical services. The Black River Hospital’s roof was completely torn off, forcing patient evacuations.

Torrential rains triggered flash floods, especially in St. Thomas, where video footage showed cars being swept into rivers and a community shelter for the disabled on the verge of collapse. More than 51,000 people remain without power, and Jamaica’s internet connectivity has dropped to 30% of normal levels, according to NetBlocks.

Relief Logistics

Energy and Transport Minister Daryl Vaz confirmed that Norman Manley International Airport will reopen Thursday to receive humanitarian flights. The government may also utilize Ian Fleming International Airport to deliver relief to the northern parishes, as Montego Bay’s Sangster International Airport suffered “potential disabling impact.”

Meanwhile, the UN World Food Programme (WFP) is coordinating a sea-lift operation from Barbados, carrying essential supplies from UNICEF, the International Organization for Migration (IOM), and WFP itself.

How to Help